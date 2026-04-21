Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu, seen here with Willy Gnonto and Ao Tanaka, has guided the Whites above Tottenham this season

Tottenham Hotspur would be nowhere near the relegation mess they currently find themselves in had they had a player like Ethan Ampadu in their ranks, Tim Sherwood has claimed, while TEAMtalk can reveal a big update on Leeds United’s plans to tie the midfielder down to a new deal.

The Whites have enjoyed a tremendous April so far, booking a first FA Cup semi-final since 1987, while successive Premier League victories over Manchester United – a first at Old Trafford in 45 years – and Wolves have powered Leeds United to the cusp of safety.

For a newly-promoted side, the 2025/26 season has, so far, exceeded expectations.

However, despite moving to 39 points for the season and now having, according to Opta, just a 0.4% chance of relegation, Leeds know the job is not done yet and will look to put more points on the board when they travel to face Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

One man who has proved hugely influential over the course of the season is club captain Ampadu.

The 25-year-old has been a model of consistency for the Whites this season (indeed, the same can be said throughout his entire time at Elland Road), starting 30 times in the competition this season, and racking up 2673 minutes.

With his contract due to run down in June 2027, we revealed earlier this year that the Whites will look to tie the star down to a new and improved deal this summer.

Happy at Leeds, and due a significant pay-rise, our exclusive report back in January revealed the strong confidence that a deal would quickly be agreed.

Now, in light of safety almost being assured, Leeds are ready to ramp up their quest to secure Ampadu’s signature and a new four-year deal is being prepped that will see his wages rise significantly.

And with Leeds now on the cusp of Premier League safety, sources understand talks over a deal are expected to ramp up behind the scenes over the coming weeks. If all goes to plan, his extension will be confirmed once the current season draws to a close.

The 25-year-old’s contract is expected to run through until summer 2030, ensuring his peak years are spent with Leeds United.

DON’T MISS: Leeds see Wolves star as a ‘strong tactical fit’ – he’s one of FOUR Molineux men Whites fancy

Tottenham would benefit from having Leeds star, pundit claims

One of the sides to suffer from Leeds’ form this season is Tottenham Hotspur, who, somewhat unfathomably, find themselves deeply entrenched in a relegation battle and facing a first demotion from the top flight since 1977.

With five games remaining, Spurs – winless in the Premier League in 2026 so far – are two points from safety.

Given their predicament this season, the club’s former manager Tim Sherwood has hit out at a lack of leaders in their side.

And he believes that had Spurs had Ampadu in their ranks, they would be nowhere near the danger they are currently in.

Assessing Leeds’ chances of survival and surveying what Spurs currently lack, Sherwood reckons Ampadu has helped drag the West Yorkshire side towards safety.

”Looking through their group of players, at the beginning of the season, would Tottenham have taken many of them, and I would have said no but in hindsight now when you look at it, you look at someone like Ethan Ampadu, he’s not only a good player, he’s a very, very good player, but he’s also a leader,” Sherwood explained.

“He’s someone who wants to stand up, he’s not old, but he’s got a lot of experience and he drives his teammates forward and that is what you need in this situation, you need someone willing to stand up and pull others in the correct direction with you.

“That’s what Ethan Ampadu has done, he’s not alone, but he is dragging them to safety in this league.”

Leeds also want to tie down several other stars

At the same time, Leeds also plan to open new deal talks for a trio of other stars in Pascal Struijk, Brenden Aaronson and Illia Gruev, who have all played important roles this season.

Like Ampadu, the trio’s deals all expire in summer 2027.

With regards to Struijk, we can reveal his form has alerted a trio of Premier League sides, with Aston Villa among those interested.

Leeds United also have to make a summer decision on Karl Darlow, himself recently linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who will be out of contract on June 30 and free to join a club of his choice.

The Whites, though, could look to keep the veteran star – so impressive in recent weeks – around into next season and beyond, though much will depend on their quest to sign a new No.1 and what is decided on the future of Lucas Perri.

Striker Lukas Nmecha, meanwhile, has also dropped the clearest indication yet that he hopes to extend his contract at Leeds.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.