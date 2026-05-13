Claims that Leeds United “would do well to keep” Ethan Ampadu and the midfielder could quit Elland Road this summer should only be treated with a pinch of salt, and despite Daniel Farke refusing to be pressed on the chances of the captain extending his deal.

Ampadu joined Leeds in the summer of 2023, immediately after their relegation from the Premier League, in a £7m switch from Chelsea. Quickly endearing himself to the Whites faithful, Ampadu has established himself as arguably Leeds United‘s most talismanic star since Pablo Hernandez.

However, the 25-year-old’s deal at Elland Road now has just over a year left to run, with his current four-year contract, inked when he first made the move north from Chelsea, expiring on June 30, 2027.

Coupled with his superb performances for Leeds at the heart of their midfield this season, Ampadu now finds his future under the spotlight, and there would be no shortage of clubs queuing up to sign him were he to leave the club this summer.

Fuelling fears that the Wales international could move on, The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton stated on X, in the wake of the captain’s Man of the Match display in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, that Leeds would do well to hold on to the midfielder in the upcoming summer window.

“At the risk of upsetting some Leeds fans, I think they’ll do very well to keep Ampadu this summer. So consistent,” he declared.

However, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the end of January, the Whites are preparing a new contract offer for Ampadu, which would see him become one of their best-paid players and that extending his terms would become an urgent priority once survival was confirmed.

Now, with their status among the elite certain for another season, those talks are expected to gather pace, and we’ve not heard anything to confirm a transfer away is on the cards…

DON’T MISS: Leeds battling Liverpool to sign top-class Dutch defender with ace card key to £20m deal

New Ampadu contract: Leeds boss giving nothing away

Despite that, Leeds boss Farke – who has made no bones about calling Ampadu his side’s most important player – has refused to give anything away on the midfielder’s future.

Asked about Ampadu by Hayter’s News Agency following his Man of the Match performance in the 1-1 draw at Spurs, Farke stated: “Today I was really just concentrating on this game and the match, so I want right now to just concentrate on the here and now.

“Everything was achieved. We’ve just achieved our goal, and I was just concentrating on the game.

“You know how much I think about him, and everyone can read between the lines and know what I think about this topic.

“I’ve also told myself that I won’t speak about the future, I won’t speak about what will happen in the summer until everything is confirmed.

“Right now it is confirmed, and I promise you in the next press conference, or whenever you ask me the question, I will give you details.

“But don’t be too angry with me, that straight after the game, right now, I’m just focused on this game, and I don’t want to overdo it.

“I’m just happy and proud of him and all my players for what we have achieved.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has also been blown away by the Leeds captain, labelling him a ‘fantastic player’ and explaining why he thinks the Whites are destined for big things next season.

If Leeds are to build next season, they will need to add additional quality to their ranks, and intermediaries insist the Whites have held discussions over a move for Hidemasa Morita despite club denials, with Leeds currently viewed as one of the contenders to land the experienced defensive midfielder.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.