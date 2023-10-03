European club urged to ‘do everything’ to buy on-loan Leeds star after relegation clause activated

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach have been urged to “do everything they can” to sign on-loan defender Max Wober on a permanent deal from Leeds United.

Despite only arriving at Elland Road from Red Bull Salzburg in January, Wober was among a number of players – including Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison – to activate relegation clauses after Leeds lost their Premier League status at the end of last season.

Having initially appeared to indicate that he would be prepared to stay to help the Yorkshire club return to the top flight, Wober’s temporary switch to Monchengladbach was confirmed on July 31 – just six days before Leeds began the Championship season at home to Cardiff City.

Monchengladbach have endured a mixed start to the Bundesliga season and currently sit 13th, two points above the relegation zone, after their opening six league fixtures.

With Wober already registering two assists for his new club, however, local media are urging Monchengladbach to launch a serious attempt to make the move permanent.

An article published by the Rheinische Post newspaper has hailed Wober as a “real leader”, claiming the Austrian international has demonstrated “real progress” since his arrival in the summer.

Estimating the 25-year-old’s current valuation to be in the region of £12million, the publication regards Wober as a figure whom the entire Monchengladbach team could be constructed around, pleading with the club to “do everything they can” to secure his signature on a permanent basis.

Wober was cagey when asked about his long-term plans last month, insisting he is reluctant to look beyond the end of this season.

Max Wober set to leave Leeds on permanent deal?

“I’m in Gladbach for the year now, I’m fully focused on it and I’m going to throw everything into it,” he told Austrian publication Laola. “I don’t really want to think about what it will look like in the summer yet.

“For me, it was a really great move. I’ve settled in really well, it’s a family club, a real traditional club with incredible fans.”

The future of Wober is highly likely to hinge on Leeds’ ability to regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking, having penned a deal until 2027 upon his arrival at Elland Road in January.

In a highly unusual policy, a clause was inserted into the contracts of several Leeds stars allowing them to leave on loan in the event of relegation from the Premier League, which effectively became an insurance policy for the players in light of significant wage reductions for dropping down a division.

It in unclear whether Wober – whose eagerness to join Monchengladbach was said to be fuelled by a desire to secure his place in Austria’s Euro 2024 squad – would be welcomed back at Elland Road if Leeds were to secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

After a turbulent summer involving a change of ownership and a squad rebuild, Leeds have made a promising start to the Championship campaign under new manager Daniel Farke, who ironically was sacked by Monchengladbach at the end of last season.

Leeds currently sit ninth – three points off the play-off positions and a further six away from an automatic promotion place – after their opening nine games.

Meanwhile, one player almost certain to make his summer move away from Leeds a permanent one is Roca, who according to reports in Spain is keen to remain with La Liga side Real Betis beyond the end of his season-long loan.