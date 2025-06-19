All the ins and outs at Leeds United this summer

Leeds United are back in the Premier League for the 2025-26 season and are working on getting their squad up to standard ahead of the challenge.

It was second time lucky for Leeds in their attempt to get back in the top flight after their relegation in 2023. Daniel Farke is now ready for another crack at the Premier League, but as with any promoted side, just sticking with what he already had likely wouldn’t be enough.

Thus, Leeds are at work to reinforce in several positions as they aim to break the recent trend of promoted teams going straight back down to the Championship.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving, at first team and academy level.

Leeds United signings

Lukas Nmecha

From: Wolfsburg

Fee: Free

Position: Forward

Age: 26

The capture of Nmecha came out of the blue, with Leeds announcing his upcoming arrival in the middle of June.

With his Wolfsburg contract expiring, Nmecha agreed a two-year contract to return to English football.

Previously, he came through the Manchester City academy, making two Premier League appearances, and had loan spells in the Championship with Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

“It’s just a great challenge and I’m really excited to get to know the team,” Nmecha told LUTV.

“I’ve spoken with the manager many times and I’m excited to play that style of football that they played in the Championship, even in the Premier League.”

Nmecha scored 19 goals from 73 games at Wolfsburg after returning to the German club – where he previously played on loan – in 2021.

Mainly a centre-forward, which is a position Leeds have been looking to upgrade, Nmecha can also play on the wing.

Leeds United exits

Rasmus Kristensen

To: Eintracht Frankfurt

Fee: £7.6m

Position: Right-back

Age: 27

A member of the Leeds squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2023, Kristensen subsequently went on loan to Roma and then Eintracht Frankfurt.

The latter of those two spells was more successful, including 43 appearances and six goals, which was enough to prompt Frankfurt to buy him.

While the fee has been listed as undisclosed, it’s believed to be in the region of £7.6m (€9m).

Kristensen cost Leeds around £10m to buy from Red Bull Salzburg before, but after he struggled to prove himself in the Premier League, they will be glad to have got him off the books.

Josuha Guilavogui

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 34

When Leeds were in desperate need of midfield cover due to some absences last season, Guilavogui arrived as a free agent to plug the gap.

The former Mainz midfielder played 18 times for the Whites, but was only ever expected to be an emergency, short-term solution.

As expected, Leeds confirmed he would be released at the end of his one-year contract.

“I will be back to watch in the Premier League, stood in the stands with you,” a grateful Guilavogui said in his farewell interview.

Joe Snowdon

To: Swindon Town

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Five years since joining the Leeds academy from Manchester City’s, Snowdon reached the end of his contract.

The midfielder featured in the under-21 side for Leeds last season, but has now joined Ian Holloway’s Swindon Town.

“I’m buzzing to be here at Swindon as it’s a club full of history and I’m just really looking forward to getting started and getting going,” he said on his media duties for his new club, who play in League Two and have given him a 12-month contract.

Harry Christy

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 21

Christy captained Leeds’ under-21s in his only Premier League 2 appearance of the 2024-25 season after signing a one-year contract extension last July. The Harrogate-born keeper is now free to find a new club.

Cian Coleman

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Coleman had two loan spells in the National League North with Buxton last season, scoring eight goals from 28 games, before reaching the end of the professional contract he signed with Leeds in 2023.

Connor Ferguson

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 21

Having represented Leeds up to under-21 level, Ferguson gained some senior experience in the National League North with Farsley Celtic on a month’s loan last season.

Max McFadden

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 19

McFadden arrived at Leeds from Colchester’s academy in 2022 and leaves the club after a season in which he played 13 times for the under-21s in Premier League 2.

Amari Miller

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Winger

Age: 22

Miller had made five Championship appearances for Birmingham City by the time Leeds signed him in 2021, but he never made his senior bow in West Yorkshire.

Kris Moore

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 21

Moore bowed out with a goal on his last appearance for Leeds’ under-21s, after playing as a centre-back or right-back over the years, but the contract he signed in 2023 has now expired.

Joe Richards

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 19

Richards signed his first professional contract last summer after helping the under-18s reach the FA Youth Cup final, but it was just a 12-month deal and has run out.

Luca Thomas

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Winger

Age: 20

Moving from Manchester City’s academy to Leeds in 2021, Thomas had loan spells with York City and Halifax Town in the National League last season before his contract expired.

Dan Toulson

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

Toulson signed his first professional contract last summer, valid for just one year, after leading the under-18s out for the 2024 FA Youth Cup final.