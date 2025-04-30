Leeds are looking at potential replacements for Daniel Farke

Despite leading Leeds United back to the Premier League, manager Daniel Farke currently faces an uncertain future at Elland Road.

Club chairman Paraag Marathe recently flew in for talks with Farke amid reported concerns over his track record in the Premier League.

The 48-year-old was in charge during Norwich City’s relegation campaigns in 2019/20 and 2021/22, although he did not see out the latter and was dismissed in November 2021.

We’ve taken a look at every manager that Leeds have been linked with as a potential replacement for Farke.

Jose Mourinho

One of the most high-profile managers in the world, Mourinho has won 26 trophies during his career, including two Champions League crowns.

The 62-year-old is currently in charge of Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and is under contract until 2026 but has often been linked with a return to English football.

He previously had two spells at Chelsea – where he won the Premier League title three times – as well as separate stints at Manchester United and Tottenham.

“I had three clubs in England, so four different periods I’ve coached in England, and I love it,” he said. “And by the social point of view, I’ve been lucky enough to live in so many cities, but my family lives in London.

“London is home, so one day I have to be back, unless no one wants me. But one day I would like to go back.”

Leeds are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Mourinho, although they may struggle to convince him to join a newly-promoted team.

Classic Jose Mourinho moments 😆 pic.twitter.com/0IAkwgzNLc — Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2024

Ange Postecoglou

Despite reaching the Europa League semi-finals, Postecoglou looks set to leave Tottenham in the summer after a disastrous Premier League season.

His reputation has taken a substantial hit over the last few months, but he did a brilliant job at Celtic and the likes of Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo also struggled at Spurs.

Elland Road has been touted as a potential destination for the 59-year-old and his high-octane style of football has prompted comparisons with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Lee Carsley

Carsley won a lot of admirers in the summer of 2023 after guiding England Under-21s to European Championship glory with a modern possession-based approach.

He was named interim head coach of the England senior men’s team in August 2024 and oversaw six games, leading the team to five wins and one defeat before returning to his role with the Under-21s.

Leeds have reportedly placed the 51-year-old on their shortlist but he hasn’t been involved in club management since 2017, when he took caretaker charge of Birmingham City for three games.

Davide Ancelotti

Son of Carlo Ancelotti, Davide has also worked as his assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

“Davide completes Carlo and helps him understand the evolution of football,” former Bayern midfielder Javi Martinez said. “Davide is incredible: prepared, serious, a great person, like his father.”

He has taken charge of two games in the absence of his father, losing 2-1 against Roma in 2019 and recently leading Madrid to a 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves.

According to reports in Spain, Davide will leave Madrid at the end of the season and is now looking for his first managerial role in first-team football.

Leeds have reportedly made initial soundings towards the 35-year-old, although replacing Farke with a coach with just two first-team games under his belt would be a very bold move.

🚨 Davide Ancelotti has been praised internally at Real Madrid for a long time. He usually leads the training sessions with Francesco Mauri, something that’s apparent during the US tour, but is also seen during matches. @GuillermoRai_ pic.twitter.com/g1QHd8ksxL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2025

Kjetil Knutsen

Since taking over at Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in 2018, Knutsen has forged a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting coaches.

His expansive and open brand of football has been described as “kamikaze” by club captain Ulrik Saltness and it has also brought a lot of success.

The 56-year-old has won four of the last five Eliteserien titles and they have now become the first Norwegian side to reach the semi-finals of a major European competition.

Leeds hold a long-standing interest in Knutsen, having first enquired over his services upon axing Jesse Marsch in February 2023.

“He’s probably had some really good offers along the way and should he for some reason decide to do something else I think we should applaud him to the airport and say thank you,” Bodo/Glimt technical director Havard Sakariassen admitted.

Cesc Fabregas

After enjoying a trophy-laden playing career, Fabregas is now regarded as one of the best young head coaches in Europe.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder helped Como win promotion to Serie A last season before guiding them to a stable mid-table position in 2024/25.

His work has attracted interest from Roma, AC Milan, Juventus and RB Leipzig and online reports in England claim that Leeds have also joined the race for his signature.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard made a strong start to his managerial career and won a Scottish Premiership title at Rangers in 2020/21 but has since had difficult stints at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

Online reports in England claim that the 44-year-old is still on Leeds’ radar, although he has also been linked with a return to Rangers.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Van Bronckhorst replaced Gerrard at Rangers in November 2021 and had a year at Ibrox, winning a Scottish Cup and reaching a Europa League final.

Leeds have reportedly made contact with the former Arsenal midfielder, who is currently out of work and wants to manage in England.

“As a player I had ambition and as a coach I have ambition,” he said in 2020. “The Premier League for me is the number one league in the world to be working at and, for me, it is definitely an ambition to work in.”

Roger Schmidt

Schmidt has had stints in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven and Benfica among others, winning the Austrian Bundesliga, the Austrian Cup, the KNVB Cup and the Primeira Liga.

His teams are known for adopting a high-intensity approach and playing attack-minded football, and he has previously expressed his admiration for English football.

“I like English football very much, because of the culture of football in the country,” Schmidt said. “You have a very good example in England with Jurgen Klopp.”

He has been out of work since losing his job at Benfica last August and Leeds have reportedly registered their interest in the 58-year-old.

