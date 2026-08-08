Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has given his own side of the story after ex-goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said he never felt “welcome” at Elland Road.

The son of Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel swapped Notts County for Leeds in the summer of 2010 but his stay at the Yorkshire outfit lasted just one season.

The Denmark international, who then spent more than a decade at Leicester City, later said that his father’s association with Man Utd played a part in failing to connect with the Whites.

He said back in 2019, “I remember about three weeks after joining Leeds thinking, ‘What have I done?!’

“It was just the wrong club for me at that time.

“I just didn’t feel welcome at all at the club, by the whole club, that’s the manager (Simon Grayson) as well.

“He didn’t give me any kind of confidence. I had a decent season, I thought.

“I didn’t set the world alight but I had a solid enough season, but I did not enjoy my time there at all. It was a really bad time.”

This week, Grayson has responded to those recirculated comments, with the ex-Preston North End manager defending his and his staff’s actions, while also claiming Kasper had an “edge” to him.

The former Sunderland boss, who managed Leeds between 2008-12, also felt that Kasper could have “embraced” the gentle ribbing he got from Whites fans, who used to sing, “Your dad’s a **** but you’re alright”.

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Simon Grayson aims gentle dig at former Leeds man Kasper Schmeichel

He said on the Square Ball Podcast on Friday, “Players have an opinion on certain stages of their careers and as managers you like to get to know as much about your players but you still don’t know what’s going on deep down at times; about their feelings and thought processes.

“When you sign players who are desperate to come into the club in the first place, and I am generalising here but Kasper fell into that category as well, and I would like to think my staff were very open and very welcome to every player [at Leeds].

“We tried to get to know them as well as we could do, tried to incorporate them into the football club.

“Ultimately the biggest thing that was going to be at the back of everybody’s mind was not Kasper, it’s his dad who knew who he’d played for and what was going to happen when his dad came to games. Maybe he had that.

“Kasper had an edge to him and he had an opinion of himself and only lasted one season when we wanted to do an extension on his contract because he’s a good footballer and goalkeeper.

“He’s obviously gone on to have an amazing career.

“We wanted to keep him but he wasn’t going to sign a contract, hence why he only stayed a year and (chairman) Ken [Bates] sold him.”

Schmeichel went on to earn 120 caps for Denmark, win the Premier League and FA Cup at Leicester, along with three trophies at Celtic, before retiring this year.

And even though he was only 23 when he joined Leeds, Grayson thinks the former Manchester City shot-stopper could have taken it on the chin a bit better.

He added, “I think he [Schmeichel] could have embraced it a little bit differently but whether he’d admit to that, I wouldn’t have thought so.”

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