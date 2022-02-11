EXCLUSIVE: Leeds, Wolves checking on EFL star with 10 goal involvements this season

AFC Wimbledon are braced to lose star midfielder Jack Rudoni this summer, with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs look to land him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Dons, despite their own struggles against relegation. Rudoni has played all over midfield and attack for Mark Robinson’s side, and he has bagged seven goals and three assists.

We understand more than half the Championship have scouted Radoni in 2022, and those include Fulham, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City.

His exploits have also seen some Premier League clubs actively scouted him. Leeds, Wolves and Burnley are all checking on his progress.

Rudoni has come through the youth tanks at Plough Lane, having joined them from Crystal Palace at the age of just 10.

Meanwhile, one pundit reckons the pull of Antonio Conte could help Tottenham to beat Liverpool to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international, 26, has been hugely impressive in the Premier League since Leeds returned to the top flight in 2020-21. He made 30 appearances last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s team broke into the top 10.

Phillips went on to shine for England at the Euros and formed a solid midfield partnership with Declan Rice.

After returning to Elland Road, he resumed his role as an integral part of the Leeds starting eleven. The enforcer featured 12 times in the Prem before picking up a hamstring injury.

Phillips is hoping to return in March. Despite the problem, rumours continue to talk up a move to the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United.

Reports suggest he would be more inclined to link up with Jurgen Klopp than Ralf Rangnick given his lifelong support for Leeds.

But former United midfielder Luke Chadwick has now thrown Tottenham into the mix. During an interview with CaughtOffside, the pundit said: “Phillips, going from reports, is ready for his next challenge.

“I know he’s a massive Leeds fan, he was born there. I’m sure he’ll want to leave on the best terms possible. So he probably can’t do that by joining Manchester United.

“I imagine he’ll move on, I’m sure there’ll be suitors. He’s made that place in the England team his own. He’s got a great passing range. He is a very aggressive player out of possession, gets close to people, wins the ball back.

“Someone like Tottenham could make sense as they continue to rebuild under Antonio Conte. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went down South, and Tottenham looks like a move that would benefit both parties.”

