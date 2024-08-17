Former Leeds star Barry Douglas has named Liverpool and Barcelona stars among the best four players he has played alongside, has also reflecting on his memories of Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds, while also revealing what comes next after his exit from Lech Poznan.

The 34-year-old Glaswegian is most famous for his time spent at Leeds and Wolves, having helped both sides to the Championship title. But after three seasons in Poland with Lech Poznan, Douglas is back in the UK and awaiting his next career move.

While keeping himself in shape and waiting his next opportunity, we sat down for a chat with the once-capped Scotland international, to reflect on his career so far and what is next in his footballing journey.

“It’s been a very different summer for me as its the first time in 18 years I’ve not known where on when I’m going to be playing,” Douglas told TEAMtalk.

“The routine is the biggest thing for me, knowing when you go back or start your programme is key. I have enjoyed the extended freedom and spending time with family, but the key is keeping the mindset to keep the routine and keep myself fit.”

Asked what is the hardest thing about being left without a club, Douglas stated: “You miss the dressing room and being around the guys; you need that, it’s the biggest thing you miss – the day-to-day interaction with players and staff.

“Most struggle by relying on that, but I’m very self-motivated so I’m able to keep myself going.”

Now 34 and in the autumn of his career, Douglas is adamant he has a plan in place and is waiting for the correct offer to arrive.

“I’ve not closed any doors, we have our criteria that we are looking for.”

Barry Douglas on his time at Lech Poznan

Douglas added: “I’ve still have so much to give and know I can compete at a high level. I’m realistic to know I am getting on in terms of football. If I was to choose, then sure, a warm climate would be lovely, but if it’s in the UK then I’d be happy as well.

“Its more specific than being a free transfer, but patience is important and hopefully it wont be too long until something is sorted.

“Its been an amazing journey so far but I’m not ready for it to end as ive got far too much to give and dont want to hang the boots up just yet”

“I’m in a privileged position that I play for the love of the game now; I just love football. I’ve spoken to a few clubs but being on a free and the age I am its a unique opportunity for me to take on the right thing.

“And when the right thing comes, that ticks all the boxes, then we will be ready and hopefully lift another trophy.”

He has just returned to the UK after almost three years in Poland with one of the country’s giants, Lech Poznan, a move most were surprised by at the time, but one he stated was absolutely worth it.

“I loved it at Lech Poznan, it was a completely different experience. The fans there are crazy, to say the least and to win a championship was amazing. It’s something I don’t immerse myself in enough to be honest.

“The fact I’ve been in sides that have won leagues is very rare, as most footballers don’t get to experience that.”

Life at Leeds and the master, Marcelo Bielsa

Douglas has played for some big-name coaches in his time, but arguably none bigger than iconic former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

It would be wrong of me not to ask him about his time at Leeds, the same city as where TEAMtalk are based, and his memories of playing under the legendary Argentine.

“I’ve been fortunate to work under a few top top mangers but he was very specific in the way he works. You can’t fully understand it until you’re in that environment. Fans seen the results on the pitch but not what went on behind the scenes; there was a LOT of sacrifice. He was a pioneer in the game.

“He had unbelievable attention to detail, but it almost felt like everything was scripted, it was regimented. When to move, what time to go, training wasn’t enjoyable if I’m honest, but it became second nature and when we met teams at the weekend they were caught off guard by how precise we were.”

Douglas added: “Bielsa was ahead of his time. Football has now adapted from then but the education the players got from him was obviously incredibly beneficial.”

During his time in the game, which also includes Dundee Utd, Queen’s Park, Blackburn and another stint abroad with Turkish side Konyaspor, Douglas has played with and against some of the best.

Asked about who he rates as the best, he found it hard to choose.

“Ruben Neves is up there, he could easily play in the top four or five teams in the world. Raphinha is at Barcelona and [Diogo] Jota went to Liverpool. Kal (Kalvin Phillips) was amazing as well, I have been very fortunate to play with some top top players.”

On his hardest opponent: “I played against Ricardo Queresma in Turkey and he gave me a headache, everything he did was elite. If you got close he could do you, if you stayed off him he would put the ball on the strikers head. Adama Traore is another, absolute speed freak and super-powerful.”

We understand there is plenty of interest in Douglas and he will no doubt have a new club soon where he will look to add to the 455 professional appearances he has to his name.