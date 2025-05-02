Simon Grayson demands Leeds United make correct Daniel Farke sack call – Exclusive

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson insists Daniel Farke “100% deserves” to keep his job – and plans to raise a celebratory glass to the German this weekend.

Farke has guided the Whites to promotion at the second attempt, and victory at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday would seal the title and take them to a staggering 100 points. Despite Leeds’ incredible achievements under Farke this season, there has been speculation that the club’s owners could axe the 48-year-old and bring in a new manager in preparation for the Premier League.

Grayson is a boyhood Leeds fan who began his playing career at Elland Road before managing them to promotion from League One in 2009/10.

He believes it would be madness to show Farke the door. He told Ross Heppenstall for Planet Sport: “One hundred percent Daniel deserves to take Leeds United into the Premier League next season.

“It’s been a remarkable season for them and the biggest accolade you can give him is that there has been no hangover whatsoever after losing the play-off final to Southampton last season.

“He’s got the players and supporters onside and to produce the performances they have – with all the goals scored – has been absolutely fantastic.

“He could take Leeds up with 100 points if they win at Plymouth and the goal difference is probably going to be the highest ever.

“I’m not quite sure where the rumours are coming from, but I’d be very surprised if Daniel is not the Leeds manager when the Premier League season starts in August.”

Grayson added: “A lot of my family and friends go to the Leeds games so they’ve been sending me messages and keeping me updated.

“I’ve been watching highlights of their games as well and I got back to Leeds earlier this week.

“I’ll be in the LUTV studio to do the Leeds-Plymouth game on Saturday and then probably have a few drinks afterwards to celebrate promotion with the rest of the city. It’s a great time to be a Leeds United supporter.”

Newspapers, including the Daily Mail and Daily Express, have claimed Leeds could sack Farke and attempt to bring in a big-name replacement who may give them a better chance of staying in the top flight next season.

Ange Postecoglou and Jose Mourinho are two high-profile options who have been linked with the role. More realistic options include Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick and Kjetil Knutsen, who has led Bodo/Glimt to the Europa League semi-finals.

Leeds to stick with Daniel Farke – for now

It emerged on Saturday that Leeds have absolutely no plans to replace Farke, despite links with a host of other coaches.

Plus, Elland Road chiefs are understood to be frustrated at the timing of the reports, as they first emerged less than 48 hours after their promotion from the Championship was confirmed.

Grayson is not the only former Leeds man to warn the club against parting ways with Farke, as a former Whites striker labelled the potential decision ‘strange’ on Wednesday.

Leeds has a special place in Grayson’s heart and he remains a huge supporter of the club.

The ex-Whites boss returned home to Yorkshire this week after a two-month stint in charge of Lalitpur City FC in the Nepal Super League.

Grayson’s side went unbeaten and won the championship after beating Pokhara Thunders 2-1 in last weekend’s title decider.

Grayson, whose managerial achievements include winning promotion with Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston, has enjoyed his time in Nepal.

The Yorkshireman explained: “It’s a seven-team league and the season only lasted two months but we went unbeaten and won the play-off final last weekend.

“It’s been a fantastic football and life experience but I wasn’t out there for a holiday – I wanted to win the league and we’ve done that.

“I said this to the players – and I genuinely mean it – but winning this title in Nepal is just as important to me as everything I achieved as a player and manager.

“To be the best team in the tournament and deservedly win the final made it very much mission accomplished.

“Since I’ve been at Lalitpur, I’ve got three players into the Nepal national squad for the first time.

“The owners have been chuffed to bits with what we’ve been able to achieve and the players have been great.”

Grayson lived alone in a hotel for two months and says there has been surreal moments – including meeting with Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos.

