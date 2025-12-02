Former RB Leipzig interim coach Zsolt Low has been toued for the Leeds job

Leeds United are doing their due diligence on potential options to replace Daniel Farke as manager this month, should the axe fall on the German and we can exclusively reveal a new name that has been recommended to 49ers Enterprises through their partnership with Red Bull.

The energy drinks manufacturer are a silent partner to Leeds United, acquiring an estimated 10% stake in the club from majority owners 49ers Enterprises in the summer of 2024. And while they have no actual say in the running of the club, nor a place on the board, the partnership between the two entities means the Premier League side can lean on their investors for advice if required.

As a result, sources have revealed that one name that has been put to them from their Red Bull partnership is highly-rated coach Zsolt Low, should the Whites dispense with Farke.

The 46-year-old has been in the Red Bull stable for several years now, working with both Red Bull Salzburg and, more recently, Red Bull Leipzig, assisting Ralph Hasenhuttl as they finished Bundesliga runners-up in 2016/17.

Since then, Low has worked as a coach under Thomas Tuchel at both PSG, Chelsea, and more recently, Bayern Munich.

Tuchel’s axing at Bayern was the cue for the two to part ways, though he has since spent a spell in charge of Leipzig as interim head coach from March 2025 through to the season’s end.

Now he is a name that has been put to Leeds bosses, though it remains to be seen whether they follow up and truly consider him as a worthy contender for the job.

Farke under massive pressure at Leeds

As it stands, Farke is under increasing pressure at Elland Road, and the defeat to Aston Villa on November 23 was the cue for the 49ers to actively look into replacements.

To that end, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed that Leeds are seriously contemplating a change, with the German on the cusp of losing his job and with Brendan Rodgers one of the first names identified as a possible replacement.

Since then, The Guardian has revealed that Farke has been given two games to save his job and must take at least one win from upcoming games against Chelsea and Liverpool at Elland Road.

A failure to win either will likely prove the end of Farke’s two and a half year reign at Elland Road.

Sources can confirm that, as well as Rodgers, Ange Postecoglou is also on their radar and is another under consideration despite his ill-fated stint at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Steven Gerrard and Raphael Wicky – both of whom were spoken to recently by Middlesbrough – are also believed to have admirers at Elland Road, though they are not currently among the favourites.

Gerrard’s situation is further complicated by his stint in Saudi Arabia, and he would be hit with a massive 45% tax bill were he to return to work in the UK before the tax year renews in April 2026.

Another name Leeds do like is Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior, though he is potentially deemed more of a risk.

Chelsea owners BlueCo firmly believe that Rosenior is someone who could very well succeed Enzo Maresca one day, but they realise a Premier League job could be too much for him to overlook.

However, we are told that the chances of a side entrenched in relegation trouble luring Rosenior away are very slim.

Next Leeds manager: Gary O’Neil links; Danish coach not too keen

Meanwhile, reports on Monday suggested that, in addition to Rodgers, Leeds are also keen on the potential appointment of Gary O’Neil.

The 42-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young English coaches around, but has been out of work since leaving Wolves almost a year ago.

However, with a relatively impressive 31% win record in the Premier League from his time at Molineux and Bournemouth, he is thought to be another name in contention for the job.

A highly-rated Danish coach, however, does look to be out of the frame after he cooled reports he could consider the Elland Road hotseat after his stance on taking the job came to light.

In profile: Zsolt Low

By Samuel Bannister

As a player, Low was a left-back who finished his career in the German Bundesliga with Mainz. For six years, he was a senior international for Hungary.

After retiring in 2011, Low moved into coaching, initially as an assistant with FC Liefering, the feeder team of Red Bull Salzburg. Like many players in the same network of clubs, Low went on to work for Salzburg and then RB Leipzig.

Spells on the benches of PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich followed, working with his former Mainz boss Thomas Tuchel – one of several reputable managers Low has supported, others including Ralf Rangnick, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Adi Hutter.

Low served as RB Leipzig’s interim manager from March 2025 until the end of the season, leading them to a seventh-place finish after winning two, drawing three and losing three of his eight games in charge.

During his short spell in charge, he usually favoured a 4-4-2 formation or 4-2-2-2 variant, despite Leipzig tending to play with a back three before him.

After his spell in charge of Leipzig concluded, he advised: “First, it needs to be a team – that’s absolutely crucial. Just play together, train together, and be happy to create something as a unit. The dressing room must become a real dressing room, the team a true team.”

Low will now be waiting to cultivate that kind of environment at whichever job he takes next.