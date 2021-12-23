A host of Premier League clubs are back on the trail of Sampdoria star Omar Colley, TEAMtalk has been told.

The 29-year-old defender has long been linked with a move to England. Both Leeds United and Sheffield United held talks last season.

Colley, though, signed a new long-term deal until 2025 with Sampdoria in January. But despite that, it has not stopped the interest continuing.

Leeds are back on his trail, but we understand Everton and Newcastle are also looking closely.

Colley is due to feature in the African Cup of Nations in January and February. But that is not seen as a major issue for those interested.

It is believed Sampdoria – who are 15th in the Serie A table at the halfway stage – are willing to do business at the right price.

Colley has made 104 appearances for the Blucerchiati since joining them from Genk in 2018.

Back in October, his agent warned it would take the “offer of a lifetime” to tempt him away.

Cheikh Fall said, via Tuttomercatoweb: “The reasoning is always the same. He can leave Sampdoria only if a great offer arrives; let’s say the offer of a lifetime.

“He is fine at Sampdoria and Genoa (the city in which Sampdoria are based). He will never leave this team for clubs and salaries of the same level or slightly higher.

“In fact, we have always rejected similar offers in recent years.”

Clubs queuing up for Omar Colley

That said, several clubs are still willing to try their luck to sign the Gambia international.

Colley was also linked with Watford by reports in Italy recently. Such a move would reunite him with former Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri.

In fact, Ranieri was supposedly eyeing a double raid on his recent employers. Also on his radar is centre-midfielder Morten Thorsby. Watford were battling West Ham for the Norwegian in the summer, only for the 25-year-old to remain in Italy.

The reports indicated that the presence of Ranieri may give Watford the edge over other suitors.

But in Colley’s case at least, there is plenty of interest. So any decision over his future will have to take a lot into consideration.

