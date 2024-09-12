Junior Firpo is open to extending his stay at Leeds United and committing to a new deal, TEAMtalk can reveal, though the in-form left-back knows where he would like to play next if he does end up leaving Elland Road as a free agent.

The Dominican Republic international moved to Leeds in a £12.9m (€15m / $16.8m) move from Barcelona in summer 2021, in a transfer that would also see the LaLiga giants claim a 25% cut of any future deal. Having signed a four-year deal at the time, that arrangement is currently due to expire at the end of the current season.

As a result, Firpo will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move overseas from January 1, with a free-transfer departure from Leeds currently an option to the 28-year-old.

DID YOU SEE? ➡️ Illan Meslier pushing for special clause to be inserted in new Leeds United contract



But while Firpo struggled initially in his time in West Yorkshire, especially during the club’s relegation season from the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign, the player has thrived under the management of Daniel Farke and has proved one of the club’s most consistent performers over the calendar year.

Now we can exclusively reveal that Firpo has given the green light to Leeds that he would like to sign an extension to his current arrangement, though wants to first understand the intentions and ambitions of the club before putting pen to paper.

What we can confirm, though, is that Firpo is very happy in England and indeed in West Yorkshire, where the player and his young family are extremely settled.

However, much depends on Leeds’ ambitions and as he waits to see how the first few months of the new season go and to see if the club looks capable of mounting another promotion charge.

Junior Firpo future – where could the player end up next?

Firpo has been strongly linked with a return to one of his former clubs, Real Betis, in recent times, with the Andalusian side having looked into his signing both this summer and the year prior.

He made 43 appearances for Los Verdiblancos between 2017 and 2019 before sealing a move to the Nou Camp, where he called the iconic Lionel Messi a teammate for two seasons before moving on to Leeds.

As a result, Firpo would be more oriented towards a return to Spain if he were to leave Leeds, and a switch to LaLiga cannot be ruled out if the two parties do not come to an arrangement over an extension at Elland Road.

Any decision on his future, though, will be put on ice for the next few weeks, with the player waiting to see how the first part of the season with Leeds goes.

However, the player has thrived since recovering from injury at the start of the year and now boasts 11 assists across the calendar year for club and country.

Having also recently committed his international future to the Dominican Republic, the 28-year-old was recently used in an unorthodox striker’s role for the Caribbean nation.

Farke knows player’s importance to Leeds

Farke himself certainly knows the player’s value, telling the Yorkshire Evening Post back in July why he feels Firpo is an “outstanding” talent at this level.

“I never made a secret out of it that I think that Junior Firpo on this level is an outstanding full-back, with his experience, with his technical ability, with his strength going forward.

“He is able to assist, he is able to score. He showed this again in this little bit more advanced role which I think also suits him a little bit. He is one of the more experienced lads in my group and for that he is also a key player in my thoughts of going forward. Of course he will be important.”

And while Leeds signed cover and competition on transfer deadline day in the form of Swiss star Isaac Schmidt for a fee that could rise to £4.5m (€5.3m / $5.9m), Firpo is seen as very much a first-choice player at Leeds and it will be a surprise if Farke willingly replaces him in the line-up any time soon.

Another player who could potentially cover there is Max Wober, with the Austrian defender primarily seen as a centre-half but also capable of playing at left-back if needed.

However, the defender has this week been linked with a surprise move away from Elland Road with the most controversial of transfers mooted for the 26-year-old Wober.

Junior Firpo career timeline