Crysencio Summerville is fully focused on the Championship play-off final despite interest in the Leeds United star

Crysencio Summerville has made clear his focus is entirely on helping Leeds overcome Southampton in Sunday’s play-off final after revealng all about speculation over his future and having also named the teammate he loves playing with most at Elland Road.

When Leeds United were relegated 12 months ago, a raft of players began jumping ship – most of whom supporters were glad to see the back of.

There was the added chaos of 49ers Enterprises taking full control of the club from Andrea Radrizzani and appointing a new manager in Daniel Farke.

Amid the wreckage caused by relegation, prized asset Summerville stayed loyal to the Yorkshire giants.

Now, after what he admits what a devastating end to last season, the highly-regarded Dutch forward is aiming to help seal the club’s immediate return to the Premier League.

Farke’s men face Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final and Summerville heads to Wembley having scored 21 goals and been crowned the Championship Player of the Year.

But, when casting his mind back to last summer, the 22-year-old admitted to TEAMtalk: “Relegation was devastating.

“We have great characters in the team, though, and the lads who came in like Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts.

“Even the coaching staff made us stronger and we are one unit now.

“I can feel it and also the connection with the fans.”

Summerville comes clean on Leeds United transfer rumours

Summerville’s form this season has seen a plethora of sides all linked with his signature and there will undoubtedly be plenty of sides keen on his services regardless of whether Leeds manage to overcome Saints on Sunday.

To that end, the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen have all been on his trail, while TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year that Chelsea were also keen, though that interest did stem from Mauricio Pochettino, who has since left Stamford Bridge.

And while many of his teammates were quick to jump ship last season, the 22-year-old has been quick to laughs off any suggestions he wanted to leave last summer.

“I loved to stay because getting straight back up was always my plan,” he adds.

“I wanted to be a key part and didn’t think about leaving.

“I thought to myself ‘why should I try and force through a move if I have good people around me?’

“I’d just signed a new contract, so I felt at home.

“I scored some goals in the Premier League last season and made my debut there.

“When you play in the best league in the world, you just want to return.

“My only plan was to be with Leeds, be the key man for the team and to help us get back as soon as possible.”

A desire to take centre stage in the famous white jersey further motivated Summerville’s decision not to seek a move away from Elland Road.

Asked if he was enjoying being the Whites’ main man, top-scorer Summerville smiles: “Of course.

“I said to myself that one of my goals was to be a key player for Leeds United this season.

“Some people call it pressure, but I just call it challenging myself.

“I like that and I love to be an important player for the team.

“Not only with goals and assists, but also through leadership on and off the pitch. I’m growing as a person every day.”

As far as the summer window is concerned, TEAMtalk also recently revealed that Summerville will not agitate for a move away from Elland Road – even if the Whites do fall short at Wembley.

Play-off final: Summerville issues Leeds rallying cry

Summerville, who scored Leeds’ final goal in last Thursday’s 4-0 play-off semi-final win against Norwich City, is ready to face a Saints side who beat Farke’s men twice during the regular league campaign.

Summerville reasons: “Both games were in a different period and this is a play-off final – it’s totally different so we will approach the game differently.

“When you look at the lads we’ve got, it’s the best group I’ve ever been involved with.

“The potential here is very big, but we need to win the play-off final first.

“Hopefully we can do that and then see what we can do in the Premier League.”

Summerville will come up against Kyle Walker-Peters, who was recognised as the finest player in his position when being named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

“I think he’s one of the best right-backs in the Championship and was in the Team of the Season as well,” says Summerville.

“I like to challenge myself against the best, so I’m looking forward to the duel.”

The Dutchman will look to reprise his successful partnership with full-back Junior Firpo down the left flank at Wembley.

Firpo unselfishly teed up Summerville to score at the Kop end in last week’s demolition of the Canaries.

“Normally he could take a shot but he had a look, saw me and thought ‘okay, Cree is in a better position’ so he played me the ball,” says Summerville.

“Throughout the season, I think our connection has grown a lot.

“I love to play with Junior on the left and we feel each other like water. I can only say it’s been good.”

Summerville was in conversation with Ross Heppenstall.