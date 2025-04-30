Daniel Farke could be sacked by Leeds despite promotion to the Premier League

Leeds United have been warned they would be making an astronomical mistake were they to sack Daniel Farke this summer, with former Whites striker Tore Andre Flo exclusively telling TEAMtalk why he would have concerns over the quality of the candidate suggested as a replacement.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence, after Farke delivered the promotion that he promised supporters this season. After last season’s narrow miss, Leeds United have a 100-point season within their reach as they await their final match of the season against relegated Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

Victory in the game will also confirm Leeds as Championship title winners, with Farke already shattering the record points haul the club has ever achieved across a single season.

While planning for next season is already underway, their celebrations have been dimmed somewhat by speculation that the club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises, are strongly considering Farke’s removal as manager, amid doubts over his previous record in the top flight with former club Norwich.

However, former Leeds striker Flo, who represented the Whites between January 2007 and March 2008 before his retirement, has warned the club they could be making a serious blunder by axing the German, who more than deserves his chance at leading the club in the Premier League.

“I think it would be really strange if Leeds were to sack Daniel Farke after he guided the club back to the Premier League,” Flo exclusively told TEAMtalk, in association with Golden Panda.”

“I feel he deserves to be at least given one season up there when he’s taken them up. I can’t really understand the reason why he should be sacked, if you know what I mean.

“After what Leeds went through last season, the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League after losing the play-off final, Farke deserves great credit for his achievements this season. At the very least, the club should back him to continue to manage the club in the Premier League – he deserves that opportunity after leading them there.”

Flo has also questioned whether the type of candidate linked could actually do a better job, adding: “I know it’s not easy to do that, to get promoted from the Championship. So I find it strange if he’s sacked and I’m not sure who comes in and improves on him….!?”

Farke does not take questions on his Leeds future to heart

Farke has often lived in the shadow of legendary former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who also guided Leeds back to the Promised Land after a 16-year absence in 2020.

And while Farke has now topped the 93 points Leeds achieved that season, it was not until Monday’s thumping 4-0 win over Bristol City that the German truly felt the love from the Elland Road faithful. A slow-burning love story…

Despite that, not everyone feels wholly behind the manager and there are a portion of Leeds supporters who feel an upgrade would offer the club a better chance at survival – something that has proved a bridge too far for the last six promoted sides.

Furthermore, amid claims 49ers Enterprises are also considering their options – a story covered by both the Daily Mail and The Guardian in recent days – Farke can not sit too easily in his position amid all the noises over his future.

Despite that, the 48-year-old has not taken questions about his future personally.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday night, Farke said when asked about claims he could still face the sack: “I don’t need public backing (from the chairman). This is one of the most important days in our history. I wanted to bring this club back to the Premier League. The next step is to establish us there.”

Those comments followed some earlier, classier, claims by Farke, who insisted he did not feel disrespected by the reports.

“Not at all, it’s not surprising,” Farke said in a press conference.

“I knew for which club I signed, I’m not sure how many managers Leeds had in the last 20 years, but it’s a good effort if you last for three months.

“Once you sign a contract, there’s lots of pressure, noise, expectations.

“Every week, someone is linked. It’s nothing new.

“Newspapers need shock tactics sometimes to sell their stories, but this is nothing new.”

