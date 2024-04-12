Exclusive: Wolves and Leeds Utd eye bargain move for Championship free agent striker

Che Adams is a top target for Wolves and Leeds this summer

Wolves and Leeds United are eyeing up a move for Southampton striker Che Adams on a free transfer this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Adams is out of contract at Southampton this summer and as yet no new deal has been agreed to keep him at St Mary’s.

The news of his potential availability as a free agent has alerted a number of clubs in England and across Europe.

Wolves have held a long-term interest in Scotland international and made enquiries to sign him in the last summer transfer window as well as the January window.

Molineux boss Gary O’Neil is keen to bolster his side’s attacking options ahead of next season and with funds likely to be limited Adams’ free agent status makes him an attractive proposition.

Adams has four years of Premier League experience with Southampton and stayed with them following their relegation last season.

Leeds are also looking to strengthen their forward line for next season and they see Adams as someone who could prove a valuable addition to the squad whether they win promotion back to the Premier League or not.

Adams has provided a valuable contribution for Southampton this season, despite not always being a regular starter in Russell Martin’s side.

The former Sheffield United man has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Southampton so far this season.

