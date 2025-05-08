Leeds United are understood to be planning to show four attacking players the door this summer to make room for a brilliant double striker deal, and with the first of those – for Jamie Vardy – being given a ringing endorsement from a popular former Leeds United manager.

The Whites players are still on a high after securing the Championship title in the most dramatic of circumstances on Saturday after Manor Solomon scored an injury-time winner to seal a 2-1 win at Plymouth that not just pipped Burnley to the title but also ensured Leeds United claimed a club-record 100-point season for the first time in their history.

However, establishing the returning West Yorkshire giants back among the elite is the next huge challenge that awaits them, particularly as the last six sides all promoted to the Premier League have all suffered an instant return to the second tier.

While Leeds have scored an EFL high of 95 goals this season – given them a goal difference of 65 – boss Daniel Farke knows he needs an entirely different dimension if his side are to survive back among the elite.

To that end, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirmed last week that Leeds were very much in the running to pick up Vardy on a free transfer. And while clubs in Major League Soccer have also been touted with a move, Fletcher can confirm that Leeds’ interest in the player is indeed genuine and that Vardy himself would prefer to play on in the Premier League following the recent confirmation that he will be leaving Leicester.

Leeds are also very much in the hunt for Everton striker Beto after a number of top sources confirmed an approach was in the works for the Everton man.

The Guinea-Bissau international has struck nine times in 31 appearances for the Toffees this season. And sources have confirmed a deal in the region of £25m could be struck and with Everton open to letting him leave if it aids their quest to land a new No.9 of their own, of which Liam Delap is of very firm interest.

However, with Leeds looking to bring in more of a cutting edge in attack and more of a Premier League know-how, four players could equally move on and help free up some space in their squad.

Bamford the big name of four Leeds attacker departures this summer

To that end, we understand it is highly likely that Patrick Bamford has now played his last game for Leeds United and will be allowed to leave this summer.

With a year left on his deal and with a less than favourable injury record over the last two seasons, Leeds are unlikely to expect a hefty fee for the one-time England international.

However, we can confirm that Wrexham interest in the former Chelsea man is genuine and a possible deal in the region of £2.5m could be on the cards.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are also open to offers for a trio of young stars this summer, with Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt also likely to be told they are up for sale.

Greenwood, who spent this season on loan with Preston and can play across the frontline or as an attacking midfielder, has just a year left on his deal and will likely leave for a nominal fee. To that end, his representatives are already understood to be working on the player’s next career move.

One-time big forward hope Gelhardt is another whose career that sadly appears to be over at Elland Road. The 23-year-old Scouser has two years left on his arrangement and recently scored five goals in 20 appearances for Hull City while on loan as the Tigers avoided relegation on goal difference.

The Whites are also open to the possible departure of Mateo Joseph. The Whites turned down an offer from Real Betis in January and the Spaniards could come back in for him again.

Leeds have reportedly put a €15m (£12.7m, $16.9m) price on the 21-year-old’s head, though could instead choose to sanction a season’s loan move instead. Coaching staff at Thorp Arch still believe in the Spain Under-21 star despite his disappointing goals return this season and feel a season’s loan – potentially back in LaLiga – could be a good way to rebuild his confidence in front of goal.

As for Vardy, his possible signing for Leeds has certainly split opinion, with some feeling the 38-year-old is past his best, while others have questioned his character, especially his tendancy to wind up opponents.

However, former Leeds boss Simon Grayson reckons a move to bring the veteran former England striker to Elland Road on a one-year deal would represent a smart piece of business.

“He’s still got the desire and the hunger, his legs are probably going, but he’s still got something about him, maybe one season as a squad player. If he goes to a Premier League club, he isn’t going to start,” he said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

Were two strikers were to sign, Leeds could potentially go into the new season with Beto, Vardy and this season’s 19-goal top scorer, Joel Piroe, as striker options in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Farke and the club’s new sporting director Adam Underwood have learned exactly how much money they will be given to spend on new players this summer – while a report has revealed the six cornerstone players that the Whites plan to build their side around in the Premier League and with up to 10 new signings also being eyed.

