Leeds hit with FA fine after admitting failure to control players at Chelsea

Leeds have been fined £20,000 for failing to control their players during a stormy defeat at Chelsea earlier this month, the FA has announced.

Several Leeds players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh after he awarded an injury-time penalty against them for a foul by Mateusz Klich on Antonio Rudiger in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on December 11.

Jorginho subsequently scored – his second spot-kick success of the match – to secure a 3-2 victory for the home side.

Further controversy then followed when a melee involving players of both sides broke out near the touchline after the final whistle.

Leeds pleaded guilty to an FA charge and accepted a standard punishment.

A statement from the FA read: “Leeds United FC has been fined £20,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that took place during the 93rd minute of its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday December 11, 2021.

“Leeds United FC admitted to failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee, and accepted the standard penalty.”

Leeds, Spurs monitoring Cagliari star

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Tottenham are observing the situation after it was reported that midfield target Nahitan Nandez may have played his last game for Cagliari.

Nandez has been linked with a Premier League move for quite some time thanks to his form for Cagliari. He joined the Sardinian side in 2019 and quickly established himself in their lineup. So far, he has made 88 appearances for the club.

But there are now fears that he may not be making any more. He suffered an injury in their recent game against Udinese, which still needs to be evaluated. With the winter break and transfer window approaching, his time with Cagliari may be up.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim several players could be leaving the relegation-threatened side. Despite the club’s poor form, Nandez’s own reputation has not diminished. As such, he has several suitors willing to give him the next step.

According to the report, he could remain in Serie A with either Inter Milan or Napoli. Going from a relegation battle to a title challenge would be quite the step up for the 25-year-old.

Alternatively, he could be presented with a new adventure in the Premier League. The report from Calciomercato reminds that Leeds and Tottenham have been watching him for a while.

Leeds wanted to sign a new midfielder in the summer, but didn’t manage to strengthen the senior side. They have encountered some difficulties since on the pitch and may need January reinforcements to ease their relegation fears.

READ MORE: Bielsa plots season-defining double raid with Leeds ‘losing Kalvin Phillips battle’