Leeds United face double disappointment in their quest to bring a top Como star to Elland Road, with Fabrizio Romano revealing why their efforts are destined to fail and forcing manager Daniel Farke to turn to alternatives.

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent week. After beating Chelsea at Elland Road on Wednesday, Daniel Farke’s side then showed their steely resolve by battling back twice against Liverpool to claim a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw. While the hard work continues for Leeds United, the four-point haul at least ensures they remain out of the relegation zone for now.

Those successes will, in the short-term at least, ease speculation that Farke was facing the sack amid claims he had been handed a big, two-game ultimatum to save himself from the boot at Elland Road.

Truth be told, though, Leeds are currently exactly where they expect to be, knowing the limitations of their squad and having failed to sign either Facundo Buonanotte or Harry Wilson in the closing days of the summer window.

Either player would have satisfied Farke’s wish to add more creativity and flair to his side as the German sought to sign a player capable of operating either as a No.10 or off the right flank.

However, Romano has now confirmed that, ahead of the January window, Leeds are now turning their attentions towards Como playmaker Martin Baturina, who has one goal and one assist from nine appearances so far this season.

The Croatian joined Cesc Fabregas’ side in the summer, signing a five-year deal from Dinamo Zagreb.

But while his game-time has been somewhat restricted, Leeds have effectively been told they have no chance of prising him away either in January or the summer, with Real Madrid’s pre-agreed transfer to bring Nico Paz back to the Bernabeu this summer, effectively killing their dream.

Argentina playmaker Paz, who left Real for Como in the summer of 2024, had a clause inserted in his deal allowing Real Madrid to re-sign him, which they are now set to trigger…

Romano explains why Leeds transfer move will be blocked

Paz has caught the eye during his time under Fabregas’ tutelage, and in 15 appearances this season, the 21-year-old has 10-goal contributions (five goals and five assists).

That has, understandably, limited the number of minutes that Croatian star Baturina has been able to rack up.

However, with Paz due to move on at the season’s end, Fabregas is expected to utilise his summer signing more and more as the season rolls on and in a bid to draft him into the Argentine’s very sizeable shoes.

“Baturina is a player Como still wants to focus on; they’re not thinking about a January exit,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“I’ll tell you the behind-the-scenes story. In the last few days, Leeds has been in touch, and the teams are starting to move.”

On the fee involved, Romano claims Leeds were willing to hand Como back their initial €25m (£21m, €27m)

“Leeds has proposed opening talks with Como and the player’s agents about a possible transfer, even a permanent one. Leeds would have practically repaid Baturina to Como.

“The response I understand from both Como and the player was ‘No, thanks’. Baturina wants to stay at Como; he believes in the project. Como is happy with Baturina, with how he trains, the potential he has.

“Baturina continues to work hard, but the door has been closed for Leeds. In short, it also marks some clarity regarding the rumours that have been circulating about the future of the Croatian midfielder.”

Latest Leeds news: Farke devours sack talk; Milan star also linked

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Santiago Gimenez has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and West Ham, ahead of the January window by intermediaries trying to broker a potential deal, we can exclusively reveal.

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have been in the goals in recent games, an injury to the latter means the Whites may still look to sign a new striker in January, especially with Farke starting winger Noah Okafor up front on Saturday.

With that in mind, sources have confirmed that Leeds are in the market for more attacking firepower in January, meaning Gimenez could fit the bill.

The Whites are also being credited with an interest in a powerful 6ft 5in Canadian striker who recently scored in the Champions League, though sources understand it is the Hammers who lead that particular race.

Meanwhile, Farke insists he is “not fighting for his job” and has indicated he still retains boardroom support in the wake of a brilliant week at the club and their strongest pair of performances since promotion.