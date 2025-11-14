Fabrizio Romano drops Leeds sack verdict on Daniel Farke – ‘At the moment’…

Fabrizio Romano has reported that although Leeds United are not planning to sack Daniel Farke anytime soon, results need to improve after the international break ‘to avoid surprises’.

Leeds are among the clubs fighting for survival in the Premier League. After 11 rounds of matches, the West Yorkshire club have picked up 11 points and are just a point above the relegation zone.

The Whites have a daunting run of games coming up, with Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool scheduled after the international break.

Leeds fans are frustrated with Farke, with many demanding that the club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises, get rid of the German now.

However, TEAMtalk understands that 49ers Enterprises are planning to stick with Farke as their manager for now.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that the Leeds hierarchy have realised that they left Farke short of attacking options and expected the club to be where they are in the table right now.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United correspondent, Graham Smyth, has backed our claim about Leeds planning to keep Farke in the role for the immediate future.

The Daily Mail journalist, Mike Keegan, though, has reported that Farke has been given five games to turn things around, one of which was against Nottingham Forest, which the Whites lost.

While Fabrizio Romano has not mentioned any definitive deadline like Keegan has, the reliable journalist has revealed that results need to improve for Farke to stay in the managerial role at Leeds.

When asked if Farke’s job is under threat at Leeds, Romano told GiveMeSport: “At the moment, he is still under control. But, of course, results must change as soon as possible to avoid surprises.”

READ NEXT ⚪🔵🟡 ‘World-class’ Celtic star asks to LEAVE in January amid Leeds interest – sources

What TEAMtalk writers think about Daniel Farke future at Leeds

Here at TEAMtalk, we pride ourselves on giving our opinion on all footballing matters, even if they are brutal and go against the narrative.

Whether Leeds should keep Farke or sack him is a matter of huge debate at the moment, and we have not been shy about having our say.

Below is what our writers think Leeds should do about Farke:

James Marshment

I know the tide is turning against the manager and I’m perhaps still in the minority now, but I do think Farke should be given a little longer to get things right.

Yes, he needs to improve on a lot of things, especially away from home, where performances at Burnley, Brighton and Forest have been exceptionally poor. I also find myself questioning some of his selections and substitutions on a more frequent basis, admittedly something you do more when the chips are down and the team is in freefall…

But by and large, Leeds have looked strong at home and looked like we belong at this level in the majority of matches so far.

I also feel Farke has been left handicapped by the club’s inability to land his two prime attacking targets late in the window, while the move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin was only signed off after a string of other striker target misses.

The other thing that would concern me right now is the genuine lack of quality replacements out there linked with the job and I honestly don’t think any of the names suggested could do a better job with this crop of players.

Verdict: NO

Harry Watkinson

It was never going to be straightforward for Leeds to stay up this season, and as things stand, Daniel Farke has them outside the relegation zone, albeit by a slim margin.

Farke deserved another chance in the Premier League after getting Leeds promoted, and despite the team’s poor form recently, I do believe he should be given time to turn things around. Unless their position in the table gets significantly worse, of course.

The reality is that Farke was dealt a tough hand by Leeds’ ownership. They failed to bring in the necessary attacking firepower over the summer and they’re struggling as a result.

If Leeds did sack Farke, there aren’t many great replacement options out there. That’s another reason why they should stick with him for now.

Verdict: NO

James Holland

The stats show that Leeds United should keep Farke and back him in January.

As per Opta’s expected table, Leeds should be sat in 10th place on 15 points. Farke is being let down by defensive mistakes and profligacy in front of goal.

Indeed, Leeds have underperformed on their xG by 3.07 already this season.

Farke’s tactics are not the key issue here – the German needs more reliable players to ensure his style is successful.

Verdict: NO

Samuel Bannister

Leeds should stick with Farke for now but reassess his position just before the January transfer window – and there are some tough fixtures before then so it might end up being curtains.

If they’d wanted to make a change during the international break, they should have done it by now. But they must be wary of any new manager bounce from the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham – and wonder if they could engineer their own upturn in form with a managerial change.

With a tough run of games coming up, a new manager would be thrown in at the deep end. Leeds might be best off approaching those challenges with the coach whose style their players are already familiar with.

I’d be looking at the last couple of games before Christmas, against Brentford and Crystal Palace, as the ones where he may have to face the consequences after if Leeds lose.

Verdict: NO

Nathan Egerton

While Farke’s impressive track record in the Championship helped Leeds United get promoted, they should now appoint a manager with more Premier League experience.

Before this season, he had a points-per-game average of just 0.53 in the Premier League, having won six, drawn eight and lost 35 of his 49 top-flight games in charge of Norwich.

The 49-year-old currently has a 1.0 points-per-game record this season but has been criticised for a lack of adaptability – something which was also levelled at him during his time at Carrow Road.

Leeds waited too long before sacking Jesse Marsch in their last season in the Premier League and that ultimately led to their relegation. They need to avoid a repeat of that mistake.

Verdict: YES

Fraser Fletcher

It’s a difficult one as Leeds have performed well in most of their games this season. However results speak for themselves and they are looking very likely to go down.

I think he could have been helped more in the summer window and he himself has stated that in press conferences. However perhaps a new manager bounce is enough to get them out of the relegation zone and give them a chance.

Verdict: YES

Subhankar Mondal

The Leeds owners made their bed, and they have to lie in it. Daniel Farke should never have been kept on in the job after Leeds got promoted to the Premier League. As brutal and harsh as it may sound, Farke’s track record of keeping clubs in the Premier League should have been a warning for the Leeds bosses.

True, Farke did exceptionally well to get Leeds out of the Championship, but if the Whites are to establish themselves in the Premier League and push on, then they needed to get a better manager in the summer.

Farke should have been let go with a hefty compensation and a new manager – better and/or proven in the Premier League – should have been hired in his place.

Farke’s remit was to get Leeds into the Premier League, which he did, and quite admirably. But the 49ers Enterprises should have moved on from him.

Verdict: YES

VOTES: YES 3-4 NO

GO FURTHER 👉 Leeds in relegation trouble because of 49ers Enterprises – NOT Daniel Farke