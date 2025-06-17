Leeds United are expected to complete summer signing No 2 in the next 72 hours, with Jaka Bijol due to fly to Elland Road to complete the formalities of the deal after a late hijack attempt from Newcastle was seen off – and boss Daniel Farke is also being linked with three other big new arrivals to follow.

The 26-year-old Slovenia international has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road over the last fortnight, with the centre of defence one of Farke’s key missions to strengthen in this summer ahead of their Premier League return. And with Bijol soon identified as their main target, Leeds have now moved quickly to wrap up his signature.

Indeed, having seen an opening offer of around €15m (£12.8m, $17.4m) fall short, the Whites have now upped the ante and met Udinese’s asking price of €22m (£18.75m, $25.4m) for the 63-times capped defender, having to act fast to secure his signing after both AC Milan and Newcastle pondered rival offers of their own.

And with personal terms already agreed to bring Bijol to Elland Road, he will now fly to Elland Road later this week to undergo medical checks ahead of finalising the switch and with the defender poised to join forward Lukas Nmecha in moving to Elland Road.

Posting on X confirming the imminent signing, Romano stated: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United agree deal to sign Jaka Bijol from Udinese, club to club deal done and here we go! Agreement for €22m [£18.7m] transfer fee add-ons included, and personal terms also in place for centre back to join Leeds. New defender set for medical soon.’

Reports in Italy, meanwhile, claim Udinese have also agreed a deal themselves to bring in Bijol’s replacement, with Spezia defender Nicolo Bertola the man in question.

With their second signing now as good as done, Farke and the club’s sporting director, Adam Underwood, are turning their attention to three more signings to bolster their ranks – with a versatile full-back, a recently-relegated Premier League midfielder and a promising striker now very much in their sights.

Leeds transfers: Fulham striker, Saints midfielder, Bournemouth man eyed

Indeed, the next signing at Elland Road could well prove a familiar name in the form of Max Aarons.

The 25-year-old actually held talks over a move to Leeds in summer 2023 after it was made clear he would be free to leave Norwich. But just when Leeds thought they had a deal tied up, they were beaten to the punch by Bournemouth, with the right-back explaining at the time that he could not pass up the chance to opportunity to move back into the Premier League.

However, the move to the Vitality Stadium has not worked out as planned and, after just 27 appearances in all competitions, Aarons was allowed to move to Valencia on loan in January.

After the LaLiga side passed up the chance to make the move permanent, Aarons now finds himself at a career crossroads. And with Bournemouth open to letting him leave, a move to Leeds for a fee in the region of around £12m now looks possible with Farke set to reunite with the right-back, who can also cover at left-back, at the second time of asking.

The Whites are also being heavily linked with a move for Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The 20-year-old midfielder moved to St Mary’s last summer after making a £12.9m move from Sporting CP. And despite their instant relegation from the top flight, Fernandes was one of the few Saints players to impress, making 42 appearances across all competitions.

Saints are open to his sale, though are reported to be asking a hefty £29.8m (€35m, $40.4m), with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace also rumoured to be keen.

And despite A Bola suggesting it is a fee ‘Leeds are willing to match’, a deal of that significance would chew up a large portion of the Whites’ summer budget.

That’s also very much the case with Leeds’ next target: Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Having already been linked with a move for the Cottagers frontman, sources claim the Whites are ready to make a fresh push to sign the 24-year-old, who scored 11 times in 36 appearances this season.

We understand the Whites are looking to spend up to £35m – which would match the club-record fee for Georginio Rutter – on the Brazilian. However, with Fulham holding out for a £50m valuation, there remains lots of talking to be done and a deal is seen as ‘difficult’ at this stage, according to sources.

Leeds transfer latest: Chelsea, Atletico stars wanted; Gelhardt in demand

Farke also has a number of other key positions he would like to strengthen in this summer, with a new goalkeeper and a left-back also of interest.

On the subject of a new keeper, Chelsea have put goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic up for sale, sparking a flurry of interest from clubs across Europe, with Leeds United among his suitors, TEAMtalk understands.

With Junior Firpo now just two weeks from his deal elapsing at Elland Road, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has confirmed a move back to the left-back’s former club Real Betis is on the cusp of being agreed, with the player having received a tempting contract offer from Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

To come in as his replacement, Leeds are among the clubs, alongside Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, to target the signing of Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava, who will be available on a free transfer.

Elsewhere, Leeds could also bring in a fee for Joe Gelhardt, who sources understand is wanted by Championship new boys Wrexham. Ryan Reynolds’ side have learned the Whites’ valuation for the 23-year-old and he could join them this summer alongside the capture of Ryan Hardie, who made the move to North Wales on Monday, signing from Plymouth.

Why Jaka Bijol is an outstanding signing for Leeds

By Samuel Bannister

With three seasons of Serie A experience under his belt, Bijol has positioned himself to take the next step in his career.

The Slovenian centre-back joined Udinese in 2022 from CSKA Moscow, where he had made close to 100 appearances after joining as a teenager from Rudar Velenje.

Bijol also gained experience at Hannover in the German second tier during a loan spell from CSKA Moscow in the 2020-21 season.

Since moving to Italy three years ago, Bijol has amassed 95 appearances and scored five goals. In that time, though, Udinese have never finished above 12th.

Nevertheless, Bijol has stood out, especially for his passing ability with either foot. In fact, he was even trusted to play in midfield back in his days in Russia.

He impressed many observers at Euro 2024 as well, showing off his talents on the international stage with Slovenia until they were eliminated in the round of 16.

It’s not just his ability on the ball that makes Bijol appealing, though. He possesses good defensive awareness and can read danger well, intervening in duels.

Praised for his leadership qualities by his national team manager, the pacy Bijol has most of the attributes you could want from a modern-day defender coming into the prime of his career.