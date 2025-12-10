Leeds United’s plans to add talented Como playmaker Martin Baturina to their squad next month are effectively over before the quest has even begun after a second source played down their chances, while a fresh move for a quality Fulham star also looks in some jeopardy.

The Whites are ready to stride into the festive run of fixtures with a spring in their step, buoyed by their elevation out of the relegation zone after taking four points from tricky assignments against Club World Cup champions, Chelsea, and reigning Premier League winners, Liverpool.

But while Leeds United cannot afford to rest on their laurels, nor let their standards drop, preparations for strengthening the squad in the January window are already underway at Elland Road.

To that end, sources have revealed money will be made available at Elland Road in January amid an admission that they did not adequately strengthen the squad as best as they could over the summer.

The priority for Leeds, in January, will be on adding more guile and craft to their attack, having been left disappointed by the failures to land either Harry Wilson or Facundo Buonanotte in the closing days of the summer window.

One player they have identified who could fulfil that need is Como star Baturina, who has been forced to wait patiently for regular minutes under Cesc Fabregas this season.

However, Daniel Farke’s dreams of a deal already look to have flatlined, after Tuttomercatoweb revealed that an approach from Leeds has been ‘blocked’ and that Fabregas, despite giving the Croatian limited game-time so far, still ‘believes in his qualities’.

Their report follows on from Fabrizio Romano, who earlier this week explained why Como were dead against the 22-year-old’s departure and had already given Leeds a ‘no thanks’.

Harry Wilson to Leeds update as Fulham plans emerge

Meanwhile, while we can confirm Leeds remain keen on Harry Wilson – who scored a goal of the season contender for Fulham in their defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday – and with the player’s contract at Craven Cottage due to expire at the season’s end.

Since Leeds’ interest emerged in the closing hours of the summer window, Wilson has effectively established himself as a bedrock of Marco Silva’s side – and arguably their best player this season as his four goals and one assist from 14 Premier League appearances show.

His situation remains delicate, with the Cottagers keen to get him to stay, but also vulnerable to his sale if he does not agree to extend before the winter window opens for business.

Leeds will likely come calling again if the situation remains as is, for Wilson.

However, earlier in the year, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, revealed the Wales winger remains keen to thrash out fresh terms with the Cottagers, stating that ‘everything I hear suggests the player is very keen to get a new agreement in place, so it really now just comes down to finding suitable terms.’

Now that stance has been backed up by Football Insider, who claim Fulham obviously won’t want to let him go because he’s become an important player for them, underlining the fact they would ‘like to tie him down to a new contract’ and ‘reward him for his fine performances this season’.

Latest Leeds news: Milan striker and Canadian striker also linked

Farke could also look to reinforce his striker options this summer after recently switching to a 3-5-2, and with neither Dominic Calvert-Lewin, nor Lukas Nmecha boasting the best fitness records over recent seasons.

Indeed, with Nmecha missing out against Liverpool, Farke opted to start with winger Noah Okoafor alongside Calvert-Lewin, though the Whites were not as effective with the Swiss in attack.

As a result, that could be one area Leeds do look at in the winter window and with Joel Piroe seemingly having fallen down the pecking order.

However, one name Leeds will seemingly face a difficult battle persuading to sign is AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez, amid a big admission from his father, despite sources revealing to us that intermediaries are looking into brokering a potential deal to take the striker to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, the Whites are also being credited with an interest in a powerful 6ft 5in Canadian striker who recently scored in the Champions League, though sources understand it is West Ham who lead that particular race.

Finally, after a brilliant week at Elland Road, Farke has declared he is “not fighting for his job” and has indicated he still retains boardroom support.

However, the manager will be seeking another strong performance and result as they take on Brentford in the Super Sunday showdown this coming weekend.