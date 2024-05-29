Fabrizio Romano: Leeds to lose Arsenal target and Liverpool linked winger after failing to win promotion

Leeds are likely to lose Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville this summer

Leeds are expected to lose multiple players this summer after missing out on promotion to the Premier League, with two being chased by top European clubs.

Daniel Farke’s side looked set to secure automatic promotion for much of 2023/24 but ultimately only managed to qualify for the play-offs.

Leeds lost to Southampton in the final at Wembley and much of their summer transfer plans have gone out the window as a result.

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Whites will almost certainly lose two star players this summer – Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

Summerville was given the Championship Player of the Season Award after enjoying a fantastic season in which he scored 20 goals and made nine assists in 46 league appearances.

His superb form has caught the attention of many sides, with Liverpool and Chelsea being two of the clubs interested in signing him.

As for Gray, he is considered to be one of the most promising young players to come out of Leeds’ academy for a long time.

The 18-year-old played as a midfielder and right back in his breakthrough season, chalking up 52 appearances across all competitions to date.

Leeds at risk of damaging double exit

Arsenal are one of the clubs credited with an interest in Gray and Romano believes it’s inevitable that the youngster will depart Elland Road this summer.

“Finally with Arsenal, they’ve been one of a number of clubs linked with Archie Gray at Leeds United. There’s interest in Gray from Germany and England, for sure,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Leeds were hoping to keep both Gray and Crysencio Summerville but it might be difficult now after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

“So yes – I expect movement on these two players and we will see how Leeds will react.”

Arsenal are looking to build a squad capable of dominating English football for years to come and Gray certainly has the potential to help Mikel Arteta achieve his ambitious aims.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners make a concrete offer for Gray in the coming weeks as they look to beat the competition to his signature.

Summerville also looks destined to join a Premier League side and both Chelsea and Liverpool have identified him as a target.

The two clubs are keen to bring in a new winger this summer and believe Summerville will only improve as he gains experience.

Leeds are expected to demand £30m for the Dutch international – a tidy profit on the £1.3m they paid to sign him from Feyenoord in 2020.

