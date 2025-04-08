Daniel Farke will be under increasing attention on Tuesday evening when Leeds’ promotion credentials are put to the test at Middlesbrough – and some fans believe the German should be sacked by the club in the wake of a poor recent run of form, though we can reveal the likelihood of that happening.

Leeds United moved seven points clear of then third-placed Burnley with a thumping 3-1 win over fellow promotion rivals Sheffield United on February 24 and with a five-point buffer on the Blades, already looked home and hosed in many people’s eyes in the quest to win promotion.

However, an unfathomable collapse of form since has seen the Whites collect just one win in their last six games since – with a run of four draws in that time allowing both Sheffield United and Burnley to overtake them.

Now Leeds, back in third place and outside the automatic promotion places for the first time since the third week in November, have it all to do again, starting with a tricky trip to face Middlesbrough at The Riverside on Tuesday evening.

However, the tide appears to be turning against Farke and some supporters are urging Leeds to consider a managerial change here and now.

@LeedsXtra posted ‘Sack Farke tonight. Take drastic action. They’re devoid of motivation. A new manager bounce could be exactly what’s needed to reignite the push. There is nothing to lose – it’s out of our hands. No repeats of last season.

@JordanBrown91 agreed, stating Farke should have been removed long ago: ‘I’d have gotten rid of Farke in October 2023. I’d have got rid of him after the play off semi final. I’d have sacked him after the play-off final. I’d sack him now. He’s a loser.’

@_billyreid replied: ‘Genuinely think we should sack Daniel Farke now to try and get a new manager bounce for the playoffs.’

@WajidWm, meanwhile, already has his eyes on an alternative, stating: ‘I’d sack him now and get in Steve Cooper! Wasted 2 seasons under Farke with the best squad! No excuses.’

User @ROI_LUFC, whose post has been edited to remove the swear word, is dreaming of a return for a former favourite: ‘How we have ‘messed’ it up this season I’ll never understand! Sack Farke, get Marcelo back!

Another fan on X, @Cogsy8 joked (?) that Sam Allardyce could be given another roll of the dice after failing to save Leeds from relegation from the Premier League two years ago: ‘I bumped into Big Sam this week in Dubai. He’s back in the UK now and available.’

@SorareLeeds, whose post has also been edited to remove the foul language, responded: ‘If #lufc don’t win tonight then 49ers must act and sack the incompetent German ‘fool’, Farke. The squad he has should have demolished this ‘terribly’-poor league. He’s tactically inept and does not know how to use a squad. Get the ‘idiot’ gone!’

That was a sentiment shared by @LufcAlaw, who added: ‘Sack him now. Before he gets on the bus. Get him out. Team needs a kick up their behinds and won’t get it with Farke. He’s lost the fanbase now. Get him gone.’

Farke sack: Some fans still backing the Leeds boss

TEAMtalk can, though, confirm the club has absolutely zero intentions of removing Farke from his position at this moment in time.

And despite their recent struggles to claim a win, the German declared after the recent 2-2 draw at home to Swansea that he was “100% confident” Leeds would be playing Premier League football next season.

And the prospect of Leeds sacking Farke now are not shared by everyone, with some having urged their fellow fans to be careful what they wish for.

@banditsteve123 stated: ‘Ok so sack Farke and bring in ? Big Sam, ok we are third but because Sheff U lost today it’s still in our own hands, win our last 6 games we go up because blunts & Burnley play each other and therefore can’t both win all their last 6 games it could be a big point.’

@AndyCockayne replied: ‘Never going to happen, however, if we fail via play offs then it’s a different story and I think a change will happen… who comes in, I have no idea, maybe Danny Rohl though I suspect a list of potentials will already have been ‘sounded out’.’

Another user, @AndrewH84027619 reasoned: ‘Didn’t work when we sacked Jesse Marsh though. He’s staying for now.’

@dau1024 meanwhile stated that Leeds fans need to be careful what they wish for: ‘There’s still plenty to lose. I’m disappointed too, but this is the same logic that eventually got us relegated. We panicked and hired an even worse coach than the one we had.’

