Leeds fans believe it is time for Daniel Farke to make a major change to his line-up when Premier League action resumes after the international break, with a hefty majority of 70% of supporters calling for the axing of an ever-present this season.

The Whites have started life back in the Premier League pretty competently, with two wins, two draws and three losses from their seven matches played so far. That leaves Leeds sat 15th in the table – but Farke’s side can take heart from the fact they have already faced three sides competing in the Champions League and having competed well in six of those games, with Arsenal being the exception.

While Leeds have conceded 11 goals so far, five of those came in that one match at Arsenal. And in the wake of their otherwise mean defensive prowess, recent stats from Fotmob show Leeds are sixth in the table for xG conceded (at 8.1) across the season so far.

As it stands, only Arsenal (4.4), Newcastle (4.9), Bournemouth (6.3), Manchester City (7.5) and Liverpool (7.9) have outperformed Leeds on that front, showing their current set-up is delivering strong performances if not quite the results to match.

Despite that, and following the loss to Tottenham Hotspur last time out, 70% of Leeds fans now want Farke to axe central defender Pascal Struijk from the line-up and hand £18m summer signing, Jaka Bijol, a chance, seeing the Slovenian as the preferred partner to another ever-present, Joe Rodon, in the heart of the defence.

In a poll on X, asking fans ‘Which centre-half partnership do you think will serve Leeds United best this season and become the one Daniel Farke settles on?’ a whopping 70.3% called for Rodon and Bijol.

The next highest option was 25.4% which backed the current partnership to remain, while 3.5% called for Struijk and Bijol and just 0.7% opted for other, presumably thinking captain Ethan Ampadu would provide an alternative.

Which centre-half partnership do you think will serve Leeds United best this season and become the one Daniel Farke settles on? #LUFC — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) October 9, 2025

In reaction to the poll, one supporter said of Struijk: “His performances have been overrated. He’s been OK most games, but never a standout.

“He was also outmuscled against Wolves, but a great keeper performance helped him out. Based on what I saw watching Serie A, Bijol is arguably our best centre-back. And Rodon far better than Struijk!”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🟡🔵 Bijol at 6… ranking all 10 of Leeds United’s summer signings

Leeds fans call on Farke to give Bijol his chance as player speaks out

Bijol, who joined from Udinese over the summer in a deal ultimately worth £18m (€22m, $25m), is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Whites, with his only action so far coming in the disappointing defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Responding to suggestions that calls to axe Struijk were disrespectful, one reasoned: “No disrespect intended. We paid a lot of money for Bijol. He has a reputation for being a very good player.

“I think fans rightly want to see what he has to offer and whether he can improve us.

“Unfortunately, our manager also has a reputation for picking players who are out of form.”

Another replied: “It’s not about respect, it’s about putting out the best 11 to enable Leeds United to stay in the Premier League. #sidebeforeself”

Someone else added: “Unpopular opinion, but Struijk isn’t good enough for the Prem. Wasn’t good enough last time and I feel he isn’t good enough now. Good back-up option, but when you spend money on a player like Bijol, you have to play him.”

In defence of Struijk, though, one fan explained: “I just think fans think ‘the grass is greener’ regarding a new player. Sure, I’d like to see Bijol, and I guess he was bought as an expected starter, but I’ve never seen him to rate him above Struijk.”

Another agreed, adding: “I went for Rodon and Struijk, as I have no idea how good Bijol is. I will judge him with my own eyes rather than be manipulated by people’s perception that most likely have never seen him play too other than the cup game he played, and I wasn’t particularly impressed.”

After Bijol played the full 90 minutes of Slovenia’s 0-0 draw against Kosovo on Friday night, supporters on the club’s X channel hoped his chance for Leeds would soon come.

“That’s good. Will have helped to get some match fitness. Bijol is a good player and he will still have an important part to play at some point in our season,” one stated, while another simply added: “Start him against Burnley then!”

Speaking while away on international duty, Bijol has expressed his frustration at the way his career with Leeds had begun so far.

“I am certainly not happy with the current situation,” Bijol admitted.

“There are always ups and downs. There are always slightly worse situations. You have to get over them as a footballer. I am sure that my opportunity will come at Leeds – I hope as soon as possible.

“But that certainly makes me much more eager for competitive matches. And I am sure that these two international matches will come in very handy, I will give my best, as always.”

Leeds latest: Wilson deal ON; Bellamy reveals Bayern boss’ Rodon admiration

Bijol isn’t the only Leeds player to express frustration at how the season is panning out, with Ao Tanaka also revealing his annoyance at dropping down to the substitutes bench in recent weeks and having admitted he has parts of his game he needs to improve on in a bid to catch Farke’s eye and change the manager’s mind.

On the subject of Rodon, Wales boss Craig Bellamy has revealed the admiration of the centre-half from none other than Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, as we take a look at how the Whites have tripled their money on the defender.

Finally, with the January window now 82 days away from opening, Leeds have learned that a deal for a top target has thundered back into view, with two sources explaining how Farke can now finally land a signing perfect for the Whites.

Is Rodon Leeds’ best transfer bargain since the last relegation?