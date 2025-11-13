Leeds United fans have overwhelmingly decided that Daniel Farke should be sacked by the Whites after a poor run of results, while an in-the-know journalist has offered an interesting insight into why 49ers Enterprises are “not totally convinced” by their manager.

The West Yorkshire outfit currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just a point clear of the relegation zone, after losing four of their last five matches. But with a daunting run of fixtures coming up after the international break between now and the new year, there is a growing feeling among supporters that Leeds United are heading in only one direction only.

Despite that, our sources exclusively revealed last week that Leeds’ hierarchy remains behind Farke for now. And while there is an acceptance that loyalty will be tested over the upcoming weeks, the club believes they are exactly where they expected to be at this stage of the season.

Our stance has since been backed up by the likes of Sky Sports, BBC Radio Leeds‘ Adam Pope and the Yorkshire Evening Post‘s Graham Smyth.

However, while it’s business as usual at their Thorp Arch training complex, it seems Leeds supporters have now decided enough is enough and the time for change is upon us.

And in the wake of Sunday’s demoralising 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, a poll on X has shown that a majority 71.5% want the 49-year-old axed.

A further 19.2% said they were undecided and that the next few games were needed to form a proper judgement, while a tiny minority of just 9.3% – less than one in 10 of the 2000-plus surveyed – said they remained behind him.

Leeds fans make Daniel Farke sack feelings clear

Off the back of that poll, supporters were also quick to make their feelings clear on X.

One stated: ‘As much as I like Daniel Farke, it’s about winning games and staying up. And sadly, I don’t think he’s up to it. He’s clueless with the players, and never learns, even when it’s not working. Better to let him go sooner than later – look what happened last time!’

‘Rightly or wrongly, we’ve invested in being solid in defence and strong in the air and we are currently neither. Farke is the only thing we can change to address this,’ another chipped in.

A third added: ‘The facts are that what he is doing is not working not what players were bought but what he tells them to do on the pitch and how he sets the team up. This is on him, and if come Villa he names the same team and a 433 formation then he should go, simples. It’s his last chance.’

‘The capitulation in the last two away games, plus the defeat at Burnley , should have the alarm bells clanging. I honestly can’t see where the next point is coming from. We’ve looked dreadful in virtually every away game. These defeats must be destroying confidence,’ a fourth added.

A fifth replied: ‘Sadly, I think he’s reached his peak. I was all for him managing us in the Prem. But his ridiculous set-up and inability to change is now blatantly obvious. I think it’s best for all for a shake-up. He’s not improving anyone or anywhere.’

A sixth added: ‘It doesn’t matter. 49ers need to inject more quality into the side. If they don’t get that done Farke, or no Farke, it’s immaterial. Was the recruitment in the summer designed for stability should we get relegated? Will they push in January to protect the value of their investment?’

And finally, a seventh stated: ‘I want him to succeed but it just sort of feels inevitable. I think the fans need a new source of belief and a decent new manager would bring that… but who?’

The underlying decision, of course, will not lie with fans but with 49ers Enterprises and, more specifically, chairman Paraag Marathe.

Speaking to talkSPORT, though, journalist Alex Crooks has revealed doubts in the manager’s abilities stretch back to the summer.

“Farke is an interesting one because the Leeds hierarchy weren’t totally convinced in his ability to manage in the Premier League, before a ball was kicked. Doubts will only intensify as their poor run continues,” Crooks said on 12/11/25 (8.10am), when discussing Farke’s future.

Leeds latest: 49ers to blame? Kobbie Mainoo claims dismissed

Meanwhile, our team of writers has debated Farke’s future and asked if the time is right for Leeds United to pull the trigger on his reign – and while one suggested the axe should have fallen in the summer, the rest are divided on what should happen next.

Elsewhere, our sources have looked into the weekend speculation in the newspapers that suggested Leeds were ready to make a winter window move to sign Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United.

As expected, there is no foundation in the reports and our sources have been able to dismiss Leeds links to the Man Utd star for four significant reasons.

