Leeds United fans fear Daniel Farke’s side will continue struggling to score all season after drawing yet another blank at Fulham on Saturday – while their troubles have been highlighted further by three somewhat puzzling transfer decisions over the summer.

The Whites have now failed to score in their last three Premier League games and are yet to notch a goal from open play so far this season, with their only goal coming from the penalty spot in the 1-0 win over Everton on the opening weekend. That failure to score came back to bite them on Saturday, where Leeds were undone by a last-gasp Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal at Fulham, which earned Marco Silva’s side a scarcely-deserved 1-0 victory.

While Farke’s side have competed well in three of their four games so far – taking aside the heavy defeat at Arsenal – that failure to score from open play across 360 minutes of Premier League football looks a serious problem for the Whites manager to fix.

While Leeds’ combined xG across those four matches stands at 3.96, their failure to crack the code in front of goal once again at Fulham has led some fans to already fear an immediate return to the Championship is on the cards, with Farke sent into a gunfight armed with just a water pistol.

There were some bright moments: Dominic Calvert-Lewin could, and should, have helped himself to a first goal in Leeds colours, while Sean Longstaff grazed the crossbar with a fiercely struck shot at the end of a flowing move.

However, with Leeds once again recording a ‘nil’ next to their name, supporters have once again condemned the club’s transfer failures this summer, pointing to the reliance on a rarely-fit Calvert-Lewin and the departure of Largie Ramazani as key factors.

‘We need another transfer window to crack the code,’ one fan wrote on X. ‘The fact that the idiotic recruitment team actually think any of these attackers can make it in this league is a joke. DCL is statistically the league’s worst striker, and he’s by far our best goal scorer. Crazy!’

Another agreed, adding: ‘If you don’t have an attack capable of scoring goals, you can’t win. I repeat until I die, you create/build a great team around a great striker.’

Others, meanwhile, are bewildered by Farke’s continued perseverance with Brenden Aaronson, while question marks over two other transfer decisions have also been made….

DON’T MISS ⚪🔵🟡 Gnonto’s juicy 16-word verdict on Jack Harrison return; names Leeds star ready to make HUGE impact

Leeds fans fear relegation amid more Ramazani exit moans

On Aaronson’s selection on the right side of the attack at Craven Cottage, one supporter bemoaned: ‘Farke will crack the code by playing Gnonto, get him up to speed and confident. Not playing him ahead of Aaronson and Harrison is criminal. Farke needs to take the blame for that. Also allowing Harrison to take set pieces when he comes on is poor as well.’

In light of Leeds turning to Dan James off the bench, some supporters once again bemoaned the exit of exciting winger Largie Ramazani, who was allowed to join Valencia on a season’s loan after having some differences with the manager.

‘Keeping Ramazani would have gone some way to cracking that code, instead we have Aaronson and Harrison, and that’s a crime in anyone’s book.’

Others agreed, adding: ‘Crazy thing is.. Ramazani has the little bit of quality we need, and we gave it away.’

Another quipped in: ‘Ramazani could have provided the spark that we were lacking. I still struggle to understand the reasoning behind him going out on loan!’

Others feel Leeds are already facing a tough battle to stay in the Premier League owing to that lack of goals.

For the record, the least number of goals scored by a team that avoided relegation in a 38-game top-flight season is 28 – a record jointly held by Leeds United in 96/97 and Huddersfield Town in 17/18.

‘We are so down already, it’s crazy. We will huff and puff all season and look decent at the back and midfield, but when your attack is so toothless you’ve got no chance! That Kevin BTW is worth more that our entire team. Totally different class.’

Another chipped in: ‘The code will remain uncracked because, as Farke said, we have no quality. We couldn’t hit a cow’s arse with a banjo this lot and let two go that are better or as good as what they brought in. Didn’t deserve to lose, but were never going to win. STRIKERS score goals.’

Leeds round-up: Tottenham chase Harry Gray; £40m striker links repelled

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur continue to be strongly linked with a raid on Leeds United to sign Harry Gray ahead of the player’s 17th birthday next month – though the feelings of the player’s father have given an indication over what will happen next.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have learned that Fulham are ready to negotiate the sale of Harry Wilson in January if one stipulation is met – and the update is sure to cause confusion and frustration at Elland Road after their deadline day frustration.

Elsewhere, we’ve done some digging into some unlikely Leeds links at a £40m-rated Premier League striker last weekend, and have learned why a potential move to Elland Road has quickly been scoffed at by the star, who has much loftier ambitions.

Vote ~ Where will Leeds finish this season?