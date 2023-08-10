Farke betrayed as next Leeds United exit ramps up after ‘frustrated’ star’s refusal to play

Wilfried Gnonto did not play for Leeds United in their Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday because he asked to be left out in view of a transfer away, it has been revealed.

Gnonto started for Leeds when their season began with a draw against Cardiff City at the weekend. However, he was absent from their subsequent cup win against Shrewsbury. The reason he did not play was not due to injury, though.

According to the Daily Mail, Gnonto “asked not to be considered” for the match because “he wants the club to consider letting him go” in what remains of the transfer window.

It does not seem like he has any immediate suitor lined up, but he has been linked with Everton, Burnley, Freiburg and his former club at academy level, Inter. With that in mind, the Italy international wants permission to explore his options.

Per the report, he is “growing frustrated” that he cannot speak to the clubs who are interested in offering him a chance to continue his career at top-flight level.

Gnonto, while appreciating the stance of his current employers, is said to be concerned that a season in the second tier might harm his chances of making it into the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

Leeds only signed him from FC Zurich last year, going on to give him 24 Premier League appearances in his debut season. His return was two goals and four assists as Leeds were relegated.

Gnonto’s versatility to feature in a variety of attacking roles could make him important for their promotion push, especially after they lost last season’s top scorer Rodrigo Moreno to Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

But Gnonto himself could be ready to join the exodus of players leaving Leeds, which has also included Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Joel Robles and Maximilian Wober.

Tyler Adams, another of last season’s signings, is also in line to leave after becoming a major target for Chelsea.

Farke can’t give ‘whole picture’ of Gnonto situation

After Leeds beat Shrewsbury 2-1, setting up a second-round tie with Salford City, manager Daniel Farke confirmed Gnonto’s absence had nothing to do with any kind of physical issue.

“Willy was not available today,” Farke explained.

“No [not injured], not available.

“Listen, in general you know I’m always open and honest and give you a pretty transparent answer.

“I can’t give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I’m not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available.

“There will be the time to make some comments to this but not currently, he was not available.”

Gnonto remains under contract in West Yorkshire until 2027.

Despite their progress in the cup, it was a disappointing day away from the action for Leeds after they also saw their move for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons hijacked by Bournemouth.