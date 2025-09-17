Leeds United star Ao Tanaka finds himself a player in increased demand, and after the player’s recent admission that he could have left over the summer, sources have named the clubs keen and have explained why Daniel Farke’s side are not out of the woods just yet.

Tanaka’s future at Leeds United was on a knife-edge this summer, with the Japanese midfielder nearly leaving Elland Road had the club failed to secure promotion. The 27-year-old has quickly emerged as a key figure under Farke, but such were his fine performances, his time at Elland Road could have been all too brief had the Whites failed to secure promotion.

Sources confirm that Celtic maintained a strong interest in the 27-year-old, having pursued him before his move to Leeds in the summer of 2024. The Scottish giants were ready to reignite their chase if Leeds remained in the Championship.

Tanaka, who joined Leeds from Fortuna Dusseldorf for £3.4m, also attracted attention from beyond British shores. Several Bundesliga clubs were closely monitoring his situation, drawn by his dynamic midfield play and versatility.

In the Premier League, both Bournemouth and Brentford kept tabs on the Japan international, eyeing a potential swoop if Leeds’ promotion bid faltered. His performances in the Championship, where he showcased his ability to dictate tempo and contribute defensively, only heightened the interest.

Leeds’ successful promotion push proved pivotal. Sources indicate that Tanaka’s commitment to the club was heavily tied to their return to the Premier League.

Had Daniel Farke’s side stumbled in their promotion pursuit, there is “little doubt” Tanaka would have sought a move elsewhere, with Celtic and Bundesliga outfits ready to pounce. His decision to stay reflects confidence in Leeds’ top-flight ambitions and Farke’s project.

What Tanaka said and why Leeds are not out the woods yet

Having been asked by GOAL about Leeds’ promotion, Tanaka confirmed he could have departed had the Whites stumbled in the final weeks of the season.

After reporter, Ryohei Hayashi, put to him: “Considering your future career, you must have been under a lot of pressure?”

He said: “Yes, there was. Of course, there was also the view that if I was doing so well in the games, I could move up even if we weren’t promoted. However, I was well aware that transferring isn’t easy, so I was determined to get promoted.”

Emphasising the size of Leeds United, he added: “Coming here really made me realize just how big a club Leeds is, which is why I wanted to get promoted.

“I didn’t really understand it before I came here. Not even the history or the atmosphere of the stadium. But once I got here, I really realised that this is a club that has to be in the Premier League.

“It’s not often you get to play football at a club with such a history. It was my first time playing football at such a club, so I felt a sense of mission and responsibility.

“So, even if we came in second or third, it would be a completely different story, and I don’t want to experience that tension again, and I don’t think I’ll ever experience it again.”

Tanaka has already shown glimpses of his quality, blending tenacity with technical flair, and is expected to play a key role in Leeds’ midfield as they fight to try and survive in the Premier League.

For now, Leeds fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their new star opted to remain at Elland Road.

However, the summer saga underscores Tanaka’s rising stock and the fine margins that kept him in West Yorkshire. As Leeds continue the fight to stay in top flight, Tanaka’s presence could prove a masterstroke in their bid to re-establish themselves.

However, he may only have one more season at the club, even if Leeds survive his stock is high and he is still on other clubs’ radars.

