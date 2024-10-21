Leeds boss Daniel Farke has conceded that Patrick Bamford is not happy at his lack of action for the Whites this season – but has warned the player there can be no guarantees amid reports that the player is considering his future at Elland Road.

Bamford first joined the Whites in an initial £7m deal from Middlesbrough back in summer 2018 and is now in seventh season at Elland Road. Now 31, Bamford has seen it all while with Leeds, scoring 60 times across games in the Premier League, Championship and various cup competitions.

Having been capped for England at his peak back in September 2021, it has been pretty much all downhill, though, ever since. And having fallen behind Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order this season, Bamford has been limited to just 132 minutes of football so far.

With just one start among that tally in the EFL Cup defeat to Middlesbrough in August, speculation this weekend suggested Bamford is considering leaving Leeds, having become frustrated by his lack of action.

And while Farke has made it clear his enormous respect for a player he considers a Leeds “legend”, he is offering the one-cap England man no guarantees over his status, despite also insisting he remains very much committed to giving his all when called upon.

“He must adapt to the reality,” Farke told a press conference on Monday. “Joseph and Piroe have had more chances than him and were fantastic in pre-season and more recently in the season too. Although Patrick is fit, he has to wait patiently until there is a situation.

“I am sure, with his CV, you have the tendency for him to want it quicker. He has played for England and scored double figures in the Premier League.”

Farke added: “I would not be happy if Patrick was happy sitting on the bench. But I am not here to please players. It is the reality. If other players are playing well I have to take this into account. Work hard and I cannot complain about anything else.”

Farke has no complaints at Bamford attitude; big promotion call

Despite hinting at the player’s frustrations, Farke insists he has no reasons to question Bamford’s commitment to the cause.

“He came on for five minutes on Friday at 2-0. He did not show himself as annoyed. He helped; he put a shift in. He shows the right behaviour and attitude with the young lads, like Mateo, and he is working hard.

“My admiration will never go away for Patrick. He is already a Leeds United legend and remains a key player for us.”

Farke also feels a fit Bamford at the back end of last season could have got Leeds promoted after lifting the lid on the player’s battles with various injuries.

“He has had injuries, but nobody has to rebuild him mentally. He is unbelievably smart, and he knows his road back,” Farke added. “From my first day here, I did not hide my appreciation and admiration for him. He does not have to prove anything anymore. I spoke about this. A fully-fit Bamford would have had us promoted to the Premier League last season.”

Explaining more, Farke added: “He has always chipped in for us when he played. I would have wished he had been available in the last weeks of last season. He missed a proper recovery during the summer break. Missed major parts of pre-season and when he came back he had more slight issues.”

