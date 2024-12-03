Leeds United have learned that Manchester City are now willing to offload James McAtee in the January window, though the Whites need to overcome two competitors for the playmaker’s signature, and with a move potentially being funded after a winter exit route opened up for Max Wober.

The Whites have positioned themselves very much in the promotion mix once again this season with Daniel Farke’s side currently third in the Championship table after Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn saw them slip from their mantle of league leaders. But despite suffering only three defeats so far, Leeds United still have a couple of areas in their squad that could ideally be improved on if the opportunity allows.

One of those positions comes in the No.10 role, which has been trusted to Brenden Aaronson over the opening months of the season. And while the USA international has responded with four goals and one assist, only two of those strikes have come in the last 15 games, leading to questions being raised over his position in the side.

One man frequently linked with the Whites and the subject of summer interest from Leeds is Man City playmaker McAtee. And while it was initially reported that the 22-year-old would not be allowed to leave – the seven appearances he has racked up for the Cityzens this season already represents his best return under Pep Guardiola – Givemesport now reports that the fading champions are now ready to perform a U-turn on their stance and with the player also having spoken with the City boss about a possible January exit.

As a result, Leeds are now said to be one of 12 clubs considering an approach for the £20m-rated star in the January window, though it’s claimed of those keen, only West Ham and Crystal Palace are seen as better placed to sign him.

But if McAtee wants to stay in the north and if he wants a better chance of regular football, the move to Elland Road could suit him down to the ground.

At the same time, Leeds could secure themselves funds for a move for McAtee by offloading unhappy defender Max Wober and with reports in Austria now revealing a move back to former club RB Salzburg is gathering pace for the frustrated centre-half.

Leeds chief honest on McAtee links; Salzburg discuss Wober return

Wober moved to Leeds in January 2023 in a £10.1m (€12m, $13.3m) move from Salzburg, but was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

Having then exercised a clause in his deal to sign for Borussia Monchengladbach on loan last season, the 30-times capped star found himself back at Elland Road over the summer but behind Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in the pecking order.

And with the pair forming a solid understanding in the heart of the defence, Wober has been limited to just 100 minutes of action for Leeds this season.

Now Salzburg’s director, Rouven Schroder, has confirmed that Wober and Feyenoord’s Gernot Trauner are two of their targets in the winter window.

Discussing their prospects of signing either, Schroder confirmed the duo were two players they were giving serious thoughts to signing.

“They are two very good players,” Schroder told Austrian publication Kurier.

“We have a young team, so experienced players are of course exciting. But a lot of points have to be right, and we’ll examine transfers carefully.”

Leeds would be reluctant to let Wober go as it would leave them without experienced cover in the heart of defence and with 19-year-old James Debayo their only other natural option to play there.

However, skipper Ethan Ampadu is expected to return to action either over the festive period or early in the new year and can cover there if required. And if his exit gave them the funds to put towards other additions, that is something Leeds could yet consider.

As for McAtee, Leeds’ interest in the City man dates back to the summer with chief executive confirming they had asked City about a possible deal, only to be left empty-handed.

“The level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City. There was talk he might be released all through the window but then Pep decided to keep him. Then [Fabio] Carvalho, who might have been able to go on loan.

“Either Premier League or Championship. We felt we were first in the queue if it wasn’t the Premier League, but he [Carvalho] joined Brentford for £27m. We are shopping at the highest level and there is lots of frustration,” Kinnear told the Square Ball.

Leeds transfer latest: Tanaka agent drops move hint; Whites eye Swede

Meanwhile, the Whites have been given some small cause for alarm after the agent of Ao Tanaka admitted he believed the Japan star is good enough to play in the Premier League and there would soon be questions asked about why a player with his qualities was stuck in second-tier football.

Elsewhere, Leeds have been encouraged that Daniel Svensson “would be interested” in a move to Elland Road from Nordsjaelland – and the left-back could opt for a move to West Yorkshire ahead of potential rival interest from Liverpool.

The recently-capped Sweden star has been linked with the Whites as a replacement for Junior Firpo and now one of his countrymen has explained why the move could well be on the cards.

Finally, sources have told us that the Whites could allow Joe Gelhardt to leave on loan in January, but the main suitors Rangers would prefer to buy him, though not for the price wanted.

