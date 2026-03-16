Daniel Farke has been told he needs to swallow his pride and accept that the seemingly undroppable Brenden Aaronson needs axing from his Leeds side during the run-in, with a rarely seen alternative ready to offer more and with the Whites told why survival is still in their hands if they collect maximum points from three very winnable games.

The Whites remain entrenched in a relegation battle after picking up a battling point from a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the visitors having to play just over 45 minutes with just 10 men on the field after a crazily harsh decision to send off Gabriel Gudmundsson.

And with West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham also picking up battling points themselves, it is a case of as you were at the bottom of the table, with Leeds still holding a three-point buffer the drop zone with eight games left.

Of the games remaining, Leeds play four of those at home, and with fixtures at Elland Road to come against Brentford, Wolves, Burnley and Brighton, survival is very much still in their hands.

However, going into Saturday’s clash with the Bees, Leeds boss Farke has been told he must now axe Aaronson from his side. While the hard-working American has contributed four goals and three assists from 32 appearances this season, appearing in 29 of 30 Premier League games so far, he’s now gone 11 matches without a G/A to his name.

As a result, former Leeds star Jon Newsome wants a change to be made for their next clash against Keith Andrews’ side.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds [March 15, 16:04] about what Farke should do next, the former defender commented: “Maybe chuck [Sean] Longstaff in there [against Brentford] instead of Aaronson.

“I didn’t think Aaronson was great in the first half. He got caught in possession a lot, and the game bypassed him a little bit. He had a really good chance on his left foot that he pulled wide.

“I think that [with Longstaff added to midfield] would be a really strong starting eleven for me and eight o’clock, Elland Road under the lights, not a great place to come and play if you are a Brentford player.”

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Three winnable games to secure safety named

With just eight games remaining in the Premier League this season, it’s now looking likely that a 40-point tally should be enough to secure safety this season.

And with four of those at home for Leeds, two of which come against sides below them in the table, the Whites arguably have the more favourable run-in of the three sides in and around them.

As a result, Newsome thinks three of those are winnable and believes maximum hauls in those games will ensure Leeds will remain a Premier League side again next season.

“What an opportunity [Leeds United have],” Newsome claimed.

“You look at Brentford, Wolves, Burnley… if you can win those three home games, I think you are home and dry.”

Despite Newsome’s claim and with Elland Road under the Saturday night lights, Andrews’ side will arrive in West Yorkshire with a pretty tidy away record, that has seen them collect six wins on their travels this season.

Incredibly, five of these have come in successive games, with the Bees beating Burnley, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves since the turn of the year, meaning Leeds will need to be at their best and keep a close eye on their dangermen.

Leeds will also get an early chance to see what the Bees are about with Andrews’ side in action on Monday evening as they take on Championship-bound Wolves.

Leeds latest: Whites ready to axe seven;

Meanwhile, the Whites are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer, and the identity of the first five stars likely to move on has now become clear, while a pundit has also named two of the club’s stars who should be added to that list and perhaps lack the necessary quality to shine at Premier League level.

In terms of incoming transfers, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that the Whites had scouts in attendance in Norway on Wednesday to run checks on an impressive Bodo/Glimt attacking duo, as the club weighs up a possible summer swoop.

In case you missed it, we can confirm that one of that pair is very much on Leeds’ radar.

Elsewhere, another attacker we can reveal Leeds are watching is currently enjoying a fine season in the Championship, with a host of Premier League clubs, including the Whites, all assessing the highly-rated Millwall winger in recent weeks. However, this particular chase is currently being led by one of Leeds’ top-flight rivals.