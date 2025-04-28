Leeds United have made contact for three potential options to replace Daniel Farke as manager, with a trusted source suggesting critical talks on his future will be held on Monday and after it emerged just how much 49ers Enterprises would need to pay off the German were they to sack him.

Farke has steered Leeds to automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking after accruing some 94 points already this season – the club’s best-ever points tally – and with two matches left to play, could still secure the first 100-point season in their history. Bristol City are the visitors to Elland Road on Monday evening as Leeds seek the win to go level on points with Burnley and reclaim top spot on goal difference.

However, the celebrations of Leeds’ return to the Premier League have been somewhat overshadowed by strong speculation over Farke’s future with a number of outlets, led by the Daily Mail, suggesting their American owners, 49ers Enterprises, are controversially considering replacing their manager this summer, owing to doubts over his dubious record, with previous club Norwich, in the top flight.

To that end, Farke managed a meagre 21 points in his first season among the elite as the Canaries finished bottom and 14 adrift of safety – while he was sacked early November of his second stint in the top flight, with his side on five points after 11 matches.

And while The Athletic have since moved to play down claims that Farke could lose his job, The Guardian have massively reinvigorated that possibility by claiming Leeds are giving serious thoughts to changing their manage and have, significantly, already made contact with three potential options.

Furthermore, they claim Leeds chairman, Paraag Marathe, is flying in from San Francisco on Monday for talks with Farke over the manager’s future, with members of the 49ers Enterprises consortium ‘privately expressing doubts about whether Farke is the right man to manage the club’ into next season.

And while no verdict on the manager is likely be reached today, it’s suggested Marathe wants to hear from Farke how he ‘would approach a season in the Premier League’ and also amid claims he plans to reach ‘a quick decision’ on the German’s future.

In addition, they claim contact has already been initiated with former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst – currently a free agent after a failed stint with Besiktas.

Other names on the list, per the report, are Carlo Ancelotti’s son and Real Madrid assistant, Davide, as well as former PSV and Benfica coach Roger Schmidt.

READ MORE ⚪🔵🟡 49ers make final decision on Farke sack as Leeds boss offers classy response

How much would Leeds need to pay off Farke if they sacked him?

Behind the scenes, Leeds are putting out the message that their focus is very much on securing the Championship title with two games left to play, and that privately, they are unimpressed with the timing of such a story, coming as it did less than 48 hours after promotion was secured.

The club are also aware that such a move would be viewed as a hugely controversial decision and would not necessarily go down well with the majority of supporters, who have been impressed by the way Farke has steadied the ship since their relegation from the Premier League in May 2023.

Having amassed 184 points so far over the last two seasons, Farke is very much seen as a Championship specialist and will hope to secure his third title in four attempts come Saturday. Their season ends with a trip to Home Park to take on relegated Plymouth Argyle.

Farke himself has offered a classy response to claims that the axe could fall on him this summer.

Asked if he felt ‘disrespected’ by the rumours, he told a press conference: “Not at all, it’s not surprising.

“I knew for which club I signed, I’m not sure how many managers Leeds had in the last 20 years, but it’s a good effort if you last for three months.

“Once you sign a contract, there’s lots of pressure, noise, expectations.

“On a weekly basis, someone is linked. It’s nothing new.

“Newspapers need shock tactics sometimes to sell their stories, but this is nothing new.”

Despite that, a portion of supporters do have doubts over Farke’s qualities to lead Leeds in the Premier League, with close to 24% of fans surveyed deciding he should be axed.

I would 100% back Farke with Leeds in the Premier League. He led us there and deserves that chance.

But not everyone on my timeline agrees… Let’s put it to the vote.

What should Leeds do with Daniel Farke this summer? #LUFC — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) April 24, 2025

Perhaps more tellingly, over 76% want him to stay, while Farke himself feels he does not need to prove himself in the Premier League despite his struggles there with Norwich.

However, in response to that, Farke stated: “I’m not thinking too much about myself. I don’t think there’s any point I have to prove. I was in my younger years as a manager, also highly motivated to prove myself and take the next steps but of course it always depends which team you have. The quality of a manager is never defined by a league, it’s either you are a really good manager or you’re not…”

He continued: “I know what you need to survive in the top flight, what I didn’t have at Norwich. Two years ago, I worked in the Bundesliga, finished mid-table, decent budget. It always depends on what you have. It will always be a challenge on Premier League level.

“Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester, you can read the numbers how much they’ve spent, but it was not possible to stay in the league. I think of my time at Norwich, I think we spent £8m. We had more points than the teams promoted last season.

“I know how challenging and difficult it is. With proper resources and backing, it’s more likely you do this than without the right tools. We have to work on giving ourselves a chance to do something sensible with the budget and have a competitive squad. This is what we want to do. I don’t have the feeling I have to prove anything.”

Farke currently has two years remaining on the four-year deal he initially signed with Leeds in summer 2023. Believed to be the best paid manager in the Championship, exact details on his salary have not ever been made public.

However, The Guardian reveals that sacking him at this stage in his contract – or any time before his deal expires – would entitle the manager to an entire year’s salary.

Leeds transfer news: Marathe makes signings promise; big-money striker eyed

Meanwhile, Marathe has promised supporters that work is already underway at ‘establishing the club as a long-term presence’ in the Premier League and with sources revealing the identity of the player likely to become their first signing of the summer.

One man who looks unlikely to be part of Leeds’ future, though, is goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman lost his place in the final weeks of the season and, with his contract due to expire in summer 2026, sources have revealed they are now taking steps to sell him on. Furthermore, and despite strong links to France, we have been informed a surprise switch to a Championship new boy could be on the cards for the goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are understood to be seeking as many as six big-money signings this summer – and sources have confirmed that a powerful striker once valued at £100m will very much be on their radar.

Farke’s record in the Championship vs the Premier League