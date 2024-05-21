Leeds United are reported to have lined up moves to strengthen two areas of weakness in their squad with deals lined up for stars of Borussia Dortmund and Roma, though both deals are subject to the Whites successfully securing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites were relegated from the top flight at the end of last season with the club in a real state of flux and with question marks surrounding their ownership, their management and the status of several of their players who had taken Leeds United back down into the second tier.

And while 49ers Enterprises took over the mantle from Andrea Radrizzani as the club’s custodians, it was not until the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager that things really started to settle down.

Having led Norwich to two title wins from the Championship during his time in Norfolk, the German was regarded as something of a specialist at this level.

But what wasn’t know about him perhaps in West Yorkshire was just how good a man-manager he is, with Farke using all that experience to push Leeds to within the limits of automatic promotion.

Sadly, despite finishing the regular season on 90 points – a tally that would have secured promotion in each and every Championship season since 1997/98 – Leeds could only finish third, with Ipswich and Leicester booking their places among the elite.

Leeds, though, will get a second stab at securing promotion on Sunday after trouncing Farke’s old club Norwich 4-0 to reach the play-off final at Wembley, where they will go head to head with Southampton in the match branded ‘the £150m game’.

Leeds look at Roma star as potential midfield upgrade

If Leeds do go up, the club has already reportedly drawing up a list of would-be potential targets to ensure they are not caught cold in the transfer market.

And while many feel the match against Russell Martin’s side at Wembley will be a 50/50 affair, the Whites know the importance of having done their due dilligence on a number of potential options already if they do manage to win on Sunday.

With that in mind, Leeds are understood to have identified Roma’s outstanding midfield workhorse Edoardo Bove as a potential option this summer.

The 22-year-old Italy U21 international is a huge faviourite among supporters, having made 90 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his debut in the 2020/21 season.

But after losing his place as a regular in the side under Daniele de Rossi over the latter half of the season, it’s reported that Leeds head a plethora of clubs all looking to prise the player away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

And the Whites reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch the player in action on Sunday as he played a starring role in their 1-0 win over Genoa, in which he finished the match with a 94% pass accuracy.

Branded a ‘sick dog’ by Jose Mourinho during his time in charge for his work rate and willingness to run the extra mile – a nickname which has since stuck with supporters – Roma would command a sizeable fee to let the popular midfielder leave.

And their chances of a deal for the four-goal midfielder would depend entirely on a victory on Sunday.

Leeds ‘in talks’ to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back

Another deal which also appears to be advancing for Leeds, but again subject to a win at Wembley, is a move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Marius Wolf.

The 28-year-old has been allowed to leave the Champions League finalists this summer at the end of his deal. He has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season but has never really been considered a regular with many of his minutes coming off the bench this season.

He will hope to play some part in the UCL final at Wembley next month, in what will be his final appearance for BVB.

But having been told he is free to join a club of his choosing, the Whites are among a number of sides who have expressed an interest in his signing and having made contact with his agent.

Capped five times by Germany and capable of playing as both a right-back or a wing-back, Wolf would bring plenty of experience with him to Leeds if they secure his signature.

However, with clubs in Italy, France, Spain and Saudi Arabia also keen, Leeds know their chances of landing his signing depend entirely on their prospects of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds have largely utilised teenage sensation Archie Gray as a right-back this season, though likely see his future back in his more usual midfield role, while they also brought in Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley in January as cover.

Rasmus Kristensen is due to return to Elland Road at the season’s end after a year with Roma but is not in their long-term plans and will likely be allowed to move on for a cut-price fee.