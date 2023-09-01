Leeds boss Farke makes massive statement on Sinisterra, Gnonto, Summerville as Prem trio are sent packing

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that his star wingers Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville remain at Elland Road beyond Friday’s transfer deadline in the wake of interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and Burnley in the trio.

The Whites have seen a plethora of players leave West Yorkshire since relegation from the Premier League with 12 stars departing Elland Road. That has left fans fearing that more big-name players could be sold off before the window closes, though to this point, new owners, 49ers Enterprises have stood firm in the wake of big-money interest.

Indeed, Leeds firmly stood their ground with Italy winger Gnonto in the face of three big offers from Everton, the last of which topped £25m. And despite the player making clear his wish to leave, Leeds held firm, ultimately winning the battle of wills to keep the player.

Nonetheless, rumours of Everton interest in Gnonto refuse to go away amid claims they could make a fresh approach for the 19-year-old.

The Toffees also hold an interest in another Leeds winger, Sinisterra, who like Gnonto, also recently returned to the first-team picture. The Colombian winger also remains a player the Whites would like to keep in their quest to seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sinisterra has also been attracting the attention of Crystal Palace.

The Whites have also rejected a £20m approach from Burnley for a third winger in Summerville. The Dutchman has performed well in his two outings for Leeds so far this season.

However, with the clock ticking towards the end of the window, Leeds fans remain nervous that one nasty final surprise awaits them.

Farke sents out clear message on Gnonto, Sinisterra sales

Speaking at a press conference on Friday to preview Saturday’s Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday ar Elland Road, Farke sounded confident of keeping his star men at Elland Road beyond the close of the window.

“You can’t give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks, I am pretty sure we will survive the last eight hours,” he stated.

“In this football business you can never guarantee though. I have to thank our board and I am pleased with this window so far and I am confident we will have a good last eight hours. I am looking forward to having some quieter days.”

Leeds have made eight signings of their own so far this summer and Farke was asked about the prospect of more arriving.

“We will stay awake until the final seconds of the window. As a manager you always want more options and more quality,” said Farke.

Leeds are still being touted for a potential swoop for a new left-back, having missed out on Luke Thomas.

But Farke is adamant the Whites have good options there if nothing gets done.

“We have Junior Firpo and Sam Byram there both who are outstanding and I hope both will be back for after the international break. We have options on the left side. You can’t have a squad of 45 players and overall I am happy with my full-back positions.”

Sky Sports pundit thinks Leeds should sell Willy Gnonto

Turning attention back to Gnonto, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has explained why he thinks the Whites should yet consider his sale.

“He’s a very good player,” Prutton said of the teenager. “I wouldn’t say that either Leeds fans or myself have seen enough consistent minutes out of him by virtue of the fact that they barely had a chance to play as many times as he should in the Premier League last year.

“There is a very, very good player in there. There’s a very young player in there as well. But, the way that they’ve approached it, whether we look at the advisors or whether we look at the player himself, I think there’s a responsibility to be taken across both sets of shoulders there.

“He didn’t exactly endear himself to the Whites faithful, but you score a goal, you play well and you can get yourself back in there incrementally. If there’s a deal to be done and good money, I always think it’s better to move a player on. If Willy Gnonto is in that position, I’m sure Leeds United will recover.”

