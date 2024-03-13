Decision time for Farke as relegation wantaway poised for awkward Leeds reunion

Daniel Farke has overseen an impressive transformation since taking charge of Leeds United last summer

Maximilian Wober is “unlikely to stay” at Borussia Monchengladbach beyond the end of his loan spell from Leeds United, it has been claimed.

Despite only arriving at Elland Road from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023, Wober was among a number of players – including Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison – to activate an unusual relegation loan clause in his contract after Leeds lost their Premier League status at the end of last season.

Wober’s departure came as a particularly bitter blow to Leeds boss Daniel Farke, with the defender heading for the exit just six days before the start of the Championship season having initially indicated his willingness to stay and help the Yorkshire club return to the top flight.

The 26-year-old has been a prominent player for Monchengladbach this season, making 22 appearances in all competitions for Gerardo Seoane’s side, who sit 12th in the Bundesliga – nine points clear of the relegation play-off place.

With Sinisterra and Koch already agreeing contracts with Bournemouth and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively in recent months, Wober had been widely expected to follow suit by turning his temporary exit into a permanent deal away from Elland Road.

Wober facing uncertain future as Leeds Utd return looms

However, a report by German publication SportBild has claimed Monchengladbach have altered their stance on Wober, who is now considered unlikely to be retained.

The report suggests Monchengladbach are set on a rebuild in the summer, with the club keen to build a squad around homegrown players.

The club are keen to exercise the €5million option sign on-loan Austrian forward Jordan Siebatcheu from Union Berlin, but are unlikely to do the same when it comes to his international team-mate Wober, who would cost up to €15m.

A return to Yorkshire would likely present a tough dilemma for Farke over whether to reintegrate Wober into his squad or move

Leeds are on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and currently hold the second automatic promotion place in the Championship, having dropped points in just a single league game since the turn of the year.

The Whites have conceded just three goals over the course of their 12-match unbeaten run, with Ethan Ampadu establishing a productive partnership with Joe Rodon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, at the heart of defence.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday that Leeds are aiming to sign Rodon to a permanent deal in the summer, with the Welsh centre-back strongly considering a move.

