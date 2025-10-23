Daniel Farke has finally come clean on the way iconic former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is available to help Leeds United thanks to the club’s partnership with Red Bull, while the Whites manager has made one desperate plea of his side ahead of the clash with West Ham on Friday evening.

The energy drinks manufacturers are Leeds United’s main shirt sponsors, having acquired an estimated 10% ownership of the club during a strategic investment in summer 2024. While different from the other clubs in the Red Bull stable, such as RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, the role Klopp plays in the organisation as their global head of soccer, has always been an intriguing one as far as Leeds United are concerned.

Such is Klopp’s legendary status in the game, having helped Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory during an iconic near nine-year stint on Merseyside, he is infrequently touted as an option for the Leeds job whenever Farke finds himself coming under pressure.

However, Klopp has expressed no desire to return to club football management, with the 58-year-old instead content in his current position, which he took up on January 1 of this year.

Now, for the first time, Farke has explained exactly how Klopp’s relationship with Leeds works and the “24-hour access” they have to him, should he ever be needed.

Speaking on the Spielmacher podcast, Farke explained: “Leeds isn’t a typical Red Bull club that’s been taken over and where the RB philosophy is enforced. Red Bull is a strategic investor. You can maybe compare it in Germany to Adidas at Bayern Munich or an automotive partner.

“We’re glad to have such a strong partner, a good network, and even if questions arise, there are channels – but Leeds United are structured differently and remains an independent club.

“With Jurgen, you know that as a coach at that level, there’s little time to philosophise about such things. So for me, if I have a question, request, or need advice, he’s available 24/7 – and he still is.

“The only difference now is that you can count it as working hours. Otherwise, nothing has changed in that relationship.”

Leeds manager makes big appeal to his players ahead of West Ham clash

With Leeds having lost their last two games, the Whites are looking for a much-needed victory tonic on Friday night when they host West Ham United in a vital clash at Elland Road.

Farke goes into the game with a win percentage record of 55.75% wins with Leeds, though that large number largely owes to their time in the Championship.

In the Premier League, Farke’s record stands at a modest 25%, though a win on Friday can take that back up to 33.33%.

Klopp, by contrast, finished with a 60.99% win record with Liverpool.

Going into Friday’s game, Farke has called on Leeds to be more clinical in front of goal, knowing his side have been the most wasteful in the Premier League this season when it comes to converting big chances.

Indeed, Leeds have amassed 29 more shots on goal than their opponents in their last three games, yet have only accrued one point in that time.

Underlining that need to find their goalscoring boots, Farke has appealed to his players.

“I’m pleased with the way we have played, also how dominant we are.

“We had several games where we were able to collect points on this level, and I would say even the games where we lost, perhaps apart from the Arsenal game, because they deserved to win against us.

“In all the other games, in all the statistics that matter, expected goals, short, big chances created, the better side, but not the more effective side, and that’s definitely a fact.

“But it’s [important] not to accuse the players in this moment. It’s not like Jayden Bogle from one yard out, of course, he wants to score a goal, or Brenden Aaronson alone in front of the goalkeeper, or Lukas Nmecha, of course, he wants to score the goal.

“Hard work, hard work on the training pitch, will always bring them into the position that they improve. Being clinical and finishing the moments when it counts, and also to encourage them never to underestimate any situation.

“So to always be on it because the only statistic that matters in football is goals. And for that, we know that we have to be better at converting our big chances.”

One man who may be hoping for a recall on Friday night is summer goalkeeper signing, Lucas Perri.

The Brazilian has missed the last five games, in which Karl Darlow has come in and, largely, taken his chance with both hands. However, a sloppy mistake, which led to Burnley’s opener last weekend, has seen the Wales No.1’s place in the side come into question.

Assessing who should start in goal, pundit Jamie Carragher has called one of the men “fantastic” and said he is vital to the way Leeds play, though the stats would suggest he’s got this one wrong.

Another summer signing Farke may be considering handing his chance to is Jaka Bijol, with a vast majority of Leeds supporters now calling on the manager to axe Pascal Struijk and bring in the £18m capture who is busting a gut to prove himself after a frustrating season so far.

On the outgoing front, we understand that striker Joel Piroe will be blocked from departing in January, with Farke insistent that the Dutchman is still someone he relies on and has stressed to the player that his chance will come over the season.

