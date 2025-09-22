Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is looking to establish the club back in the Premier League

Confirmation from a pundit that Leeds United have absolutely zero plans to sack Daniel Farke should really not come as any surprise, amid a somewhat laughable U-turn, and with the German coach told performances are deserving of being higher in the table.

Leeds United are now five games into their return to life as a Premier League side and, on the evidence so far, really ought to have little reason to feel concerned or out of place among the elite. While their five matches so far have yielded two wins, two defeats and a draw, Farke’s side have shown – the Arsenal thrashing aside – that they do belong.

Heading into Saturday’s game at Molineux, question marks were still being asked of the manager. A defeat the previous weekend had seen the Whites fail to score for a third successive game and with just one Lukas Nmecha penalty to show for their efforts, some supporters were beginning to panic.

Speculation over the summer suggested the 49ers board had some reservations over Farke‘s ability to cut it in the top flight, owing to a poor record when there with former club Norwich.

However, with chairman Paraag Marathe insisting that was never an option and, with the Whites rediscovering their shooting boots in a much-needed 3-1 victory at Wolves, the tune has now very much changed at Elland Road.

And pundit Jamie O’Hara feels the Leeds boss deserves more credit for what he is getting and having been forced into something of an embarrassing climbdown himself.

“Leeds fully deserved the win, and they are a way better side [than their 12th-placed position]”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“Daniel Farke has started the season well.

“There were question marks over him, and he was definitely one of the favourites to get sacked early doors.

“But that’s definitely not going to be the case.”

ICYMI ⚪🟡🔵 Tottenham plans for gut-wrenching out-of-window Leeds raid revealed as player’s father assesses move

O’Hara forced into embarrassing U-turn over Farke

O’Hara’s admission on Farke marks a rapid climbdown on his views on the 48-year-old just four months ago.

And in the wake of Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League, the pundit had backed claims for the club to bring in an upgrade, citing his concerns at his best failures in the top flight.

“Leeds can’t afford to go straight back down,” he had argued would be the case back after their 2-1 win at Plymouth on the final day of last season, which secured a 100-point tally and the Championship title.

Farke, in the meantime, has simply gone about his business, armed with the knowledge that he has the support of the people that matter, including chairman Marathe.

However, Leeds and Farke simply cannot afford to rest on their laurels, with two testing home games next on the agenda.

First up, a clash against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth will certainly prove a difficult next assignment for Farke and Co.

The Cherries are currently fourth in the Premier League, having lost just once so far – at champions Liverpool on the opening day – and having currently averaged two points a game so far.

A match that could feasibly go either way on Saturday, Leeds will need to be at their best to protect their unbeaten home record so far.

A further step-up in quality arguably then arrives a week later in the form of Tottenham Hotspur. Thomas Frank has already crafted a Spurs side that immediately look far harder to beat than they did last season under Ange Postecoglou.

Latest Leeds news: Euro giant wanted Farke; boss’ advice to Harry Gray

On the subject of Farke, it was revealed at the weekend that the German had been identified as a potential target to become coach of a big-name European side after they axed their manager last week.

However, Farke’s loyalty to Leeds was never in question.

Elsewhere, a player deemed no longer good enough for Leeds United is on the radar of Inter Milan ahead of a possible eye-catching move next summer, according to the Italian media.

And finally, Farke has sent a firm message to reported Tottenham Hotspur target, Harry Gray, over his future and having explained why his development is best served by remaining at Elland Road.

VOTE: Should Leeds United sack Daniel Farke?