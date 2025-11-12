Two sources have claimed Daniel Farke has been given a target by which to prove himself worthy of keeping his job at Leeds United, with the manager’s own metrics likely to force him out and with a prominent pundit claiming the sack now looks “inevitable”.

The 49-year-old finds serious questions now being posed over his future at Elland Road in the wake of a wretched run of form that has seen Leeds United lose four of their last five Premier League games. Now sat just a point clear of the relegation zone after Sunday’s dismal 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, the Whites appear to be going in only one direction with a seriously tough run of fixtures heading their way after the international break.

While the pressure dial on Farke is being quickly cranked up, our sources insist the Whites have no immediate plans to sack the manager, insisting there is an understanding from within those in power at Elland Road that the board have let him down in the transfer market.

The view from our contacts has since been backed up by both BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

However, the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan claims Farke has been given a ‘deadline’ and ‘target’ by those in power at Elland Road to prove his worth, with a five-game deadline to show himself capable of keeping Leeds afloat in the Premier League.

One of those matches – the most winnable of the five, at Nottingham Forest – has already been crossed off the list, meaning Farke must now pick up points in their upcoming four matches, which are:

Aston Villa (H) Sunday, November 23.

(H) Sunday, November 23. Man City (A) Saturday, November 29.

(A) Saturday, November 29. Chelsea (H) Wednesday, December 3.

(H) Wednesday, December 3. Liverpool (H) Saturday, December 6.

Three of those four teams are in very strong form, while the fourth, in Liverpool, remain a hugely dangerous opponent despite their own inconsistencies at present.

And by Farke’s own metrics, which suggest he is targeting one point a game from life in the Premier League, means he will need to pick up a minimum four points from those matches to stay in his job.

Tim Sherwood, off the back of that, thinks that will be near impossible to achieve and has explained why it feels “inevitable” that a change of manager is coming…

Farke sack? Sky Sports man shares big update on Leeds boss

However, the view that Leeds are still standing by their manager, but that a deadline over his future looks to have been set, has also been backed up by a Sky Sports journalist, who has also delivered an important update on Farke’s future….

Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports claims Leeds have no immediate plans to sack their manager as the club has already submitted their interview schedules with Farke to the TV corporation over the upcoming fortnight; a sure-fire sign in his eyes that the 49-year-old still has Leeds’ trust.

Despite that, Boswell admits things could dramatically change if they don’t retain their own metric of a point a game.

”Leeds have no plans to change their head coach as things stand amid growing discontent among supporters and, after taking 11 points from 11 Premier League games, the club and Farke feel the team are currently on course to achieve their goal of survival,” Boswell told Sky Sports News.

”Sitting one point above the relegation zone, Leeds have the hardest schedule in the Premier League over the next five matches, according to Opta, with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool visiting Elland Road as well as trips to Manchester City and Brentford.

”The fact Farke’s scheduled in for broadcast interviews next week is as strong an indication as any that he will be in the hot seat for at least some of those games and, although it is a daunting run, there is a belief internally that the Elland Road factor is a reason for optimism.”

Whether Farke sees out those four games and remains in the dugout by Christmas, only time will tell. However, Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood thinks the axe falling at Elland Road now has a feeling of inevitability.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, he said that he expects “we’ll see a change of manager at Leeds”, before continuing: “I hope we don’t, but it’s inevitable we will, because I don’t see them winning any of those next four games.”

Who could replace Farke and why Klopp talk is nonsense

Meanwhile, speculation over who replaces the manager continues to do the rounds, with former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg coach Marco Rose currently the favourite to take charge.

