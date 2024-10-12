Leeds United have been warned off a move for Cheikhou Kouyate following claims the former Nottingham Forest has undergone a medical with the Whites and despite a worrying update over exactly how long Ilia Gruev faces on the sidelines.

The Whites have started their second attempt to secure promotion back to the Premier League in promising fashion, collecting 16 points from their opening nine matches and losing just once to sit fifth in the table heading into the international break. However, Leeds were forced to go into last Friday’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland without both first-choice central midfielders in Ethan Ampadu and Gruev, with both players having picked up knee injuries in successive matches.

Club captain Ampadu will be sidelined until late December and potentially through to New Year, while Gruev has already undergone surgery to repair his meniscus.

Little was known over how long Gruev would spend on the sidelines, but now reports in Bulgaria have revealed the 18-times capped star will likely be absent for around five months, leaving the Whites with just Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell as senior options in the middle of the park.

As a result, it’s reported Leeds would look towards the free-transfer market for cover and, after TEAMtalk touted the name of Kouyate as an option last week, it emerged on Friday that a deal was close to being agreed for the former Nottingham Forest man.

However, speaking to Football League World, former Whites midfielder Carlton Palmer has advised against a move for the 34-year-old and believes they should wait until January to sign a replacement.

“He [Kouyate] is still without a club, and it worries me when a player has been released from a football club in the summer and has not been picked up, it is a problem,” Palmer said.

“It might work out in a limited period, but Daniel Farke and I both have the same feelings about this, and he expressed his reservations about Leeds signing free agents at this stage of the season.

“I think what Leeds have got to go is trying to get through this present moment, hopefully, get one or two players back or get to the January transfer window and move to bring some quality players in.

“I don’t think Kouyate is going to come in at 34 years old and make a big impression at Leeds…”

Farke concerned about lack of midfield options

Farke had previously indicated his hestitancy at going into the free agent market owing to the time it takes to get those players up to speed.

However, the Leeds boss also admitted it would be wrong of him not to at least look because both Ampadu and Gruev were facing lengthy spells on the sidelines and the fact they could not afford to pick up any more injuries there.

“It is professional of us to check who is available and what we could do, but to be honest, I am not a big fan of signing people out of contract when you get to October,” Farke told a press conference earlier this month.

“They have been out of training for months, so it may take them a while to get up to speed and a player who is injured could be back before the new signing is ready.

“It can be a panic signing. It is professional to check to see if there is someone who suits the needs, but I am not a big believer of it. But let’s see. First, we wait and hope for the outcome of Ilia Gruev. Sometimes though it could be bad for the whole group. It can send a sign to other players we don’t trust them.”

Now, though, with Gruev expected to be sidelined for longer than originally expected, Farke has seemingly been left with little option.

The YEP’s chief reporter Graham Smyth stated: ‘Farke’s immediate answer to the defensive midfield problem came in the form of two number 8s at Sunderland, with Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka filling in for their more defensive-minded colleagues.

‘The German believes he has two of the best passers in the division in Bournemouth loanee Rothwell and summer signing Tanaka, but has revealed they will need to work on positioning to give Leeds the defensive cover and control they need.’

Now Kouyate – a veteran of 291 Premier League appearances across three clubs – looks like he’ll provide the solution.

Leeds scout Port Vale midfielder as Junior Firpo advice is dished out

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal Leeds are making checks on promising young Port Vale midfielder Karl Agnero as the Whites look towards the January window.

Aged just 16, the teenager recently made his debut for their first team, having earned rave reviews playing for their youth side. Now the Whites are watching progress with interest, though competition for his services is tough with two other Championship sides on his trail.

Leeds will also soon have a decision to make on the future of Junior Firpo, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The left-back, the scorer of Leeds’ second in the 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light, has been a model of consistency across the calendar year, proving one of the first names on the teamsheet.

In light of that, the Whites have been urged not to risk losing the former Barcelona man – a £12.9m signing back in 2021 – on a free transfer and amid links to one of his former clubs.

IN FOCUS: How does Kouyate compare to Gruev and Ampadu?

Ampadu and Gruev both joined Leeds United in the summer of 2023 and enjoyed impressive debut seasons at Elland Road.

Ampadu started all of their league games in the run to the Championship play-off final and Gruev made 32 league appearances throughout the season.

The Wales international averaged 1.6 successful tackles and 2.2 clearances per 90 minutes, while Gruev averaged 2.3 successful tackles and 0.6 clearances per 90 minutes in 2023/24.

Kouyate didn’t feature much for Nottingham Forest last season but did make 21 Premier League appearances for the club in the 2022/23 season.

He averaged 3.0 successful tackles per 90 minutes in the Premier League that season and also made 2.4 clearances per 90 minutes, which puts him ahead of the Leeds duo.

Kouyate also comes out on top for successful aerial duels as his record of 1.8 per 90 minutes is better than Ampadu’s (1.4) and Gruev’s (0.9).

But the Senegal international isn’t renowned for his on-the-ball qualities as he made just 25.1 passes per 90 minutes in 2022/23 and had a total pass success rate of 75.5 per cent.

In comparison, Ampadu averaged 71.9 passes per 90 minutes and had an 89.1 per cent pass success rate. Gruev had a 92.6 per cent pass success rate and made 58.2 passes per 90 minutes.

Gruev and Ampadu both created 0.8 chances per 90 minutes last season and Kouyate follows closely behind with 0.7 key passes per 90.

In the final third, Gruev got a goal and an assist in 2023/24 while Ampadu registered a single assist and Kouyate scored one league goal in 2022/23.