Rangers have emerged as potential suitors for Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani, who could depart Elland Road this summer despite only joining a year ago, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old, who joined Leeds from Almeria last summer in a £10m deal, has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled for consistent game time in the Championship.

Ramazani started just seven Championship games for the Whites in 2024/25, becoming something of a peripheral figure, though did play a role in their title triumph, having contributed towards eight goals (six goals, two assists) in 29 league appearances.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers are monitoring Ramazani, though the potential transfer remains in its infancy, with no concrete developments as of yet.

Sources indicate that while Ramazani has admirers at Ibrox, there has been no formal talks as yet. Leeds, meanwhile, are adopting a cautious stance, with manager Daniel Farke keen to assess Ramazani’s commitment during pre-season before making any decisions about his future.

His pace, flair, and versatility make him an attractive prospect for Rangers, who are undergoing a squad overhaul following a takeover by the 49ers Enterprises.

Rangers’ new owners have pledged substantial investment, with a £20m immediate injection into the team, fuelling moves and speculation.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Rangers set ambitious aim after 49ers takeover; new manager target emerges

Leeds yet to make final Ramazani decision

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds are in no immediate rush to offload Ramazani, either. Farke, who guided Leeds back to the Premier League, still values the Belgian’s potential and wants to see him prove his worth in pre-season training, amid some question marks over his attitude.

The manager’s decision could also very much hinge on incoming transfers, particularly if Leeds bolster their attacking options. With wingers like Willy Gnonto in the squad, Ramazani faces stiff competition, and any new signings could push him further down the pecking order. A permanent deal for Manor Solomon is also very much still on Leeds’ agenda.

For Rangers, the interest in Ramazani aligns with their strategy to recruit dynamic, young talent capable of thriving in the Scottish Premiership and European competitions.

Yet, with Leeds holding the cards, any move may depend on Farke’s verdict and the broader transfer landscape.

Rangers are anticipating a busy summer, with multiple incomings and outgoings possible as the 49ers look to build a team capable of beating Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.

The pending appointment of a new manager will also affect transfer targets, with Davide Ancelotti, Russell Martin and Francesco Farioli all in the frame.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Stoke City hold crunch talks with exciting striker as Leeds United plot Potters raid

Leeds United QUIZ: Biggest sales, 2017-24