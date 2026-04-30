Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says he would welcome Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting the goal trail again

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke insists he has no concerns over the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, having likened him and a teammate to a bottle of ketchup, and after explaining what securing Premier League survival would mean for the club.

The Whites have reached 40 points from their 34 games played so far and also reached the FA Cup semi-finals before Chelsea ended their dreams at Wembley on Sunday. Focus now turns straight back to the league, and a home game with already-relegated Burnley on Friday night represents a real chance for Leeds to take a giant leap towards survival.

If Farke’s side are to take all three points on Friday against a side who have proved a bit of a bogey side for Leeds in recent times, they would certainly benefit from a return to goalscoring form for Calvert-Lewin, who now has just one goal from open play in his last 15 appearances for the club.

Despite the goals appearing to dry up, Farke is adamant he has no concerns around the player and says he expects the goals to flow once that next one goes in.

“Calvert-Lewin is, of course, invited to and welcome to score. Away against Palace, he missed a few chances, but with the underload (Leeds were reduced to 10 men) in the second half, you can’t expect much.

“Against Man Utd, he played a major role with goal-line clearances. But there were a few times he missed a few chances. A bit like at the start of the season.

“And then everyone was over the moon when he went on a run of back-to-back-to-back goals.

“The solution is to work hard on being a good teammate. Don’t think too much about the goals because they will come.

“He has scored his whole life, and they will come. Also, work hard in training. Scoring is like a bottle of ketchup – when it comes out all of a sudden.”

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Farke also defends Aaronson as he reveals survival goal

Farke also had words of comfort for USA international Brenden Aaronson, who missed a glorious chance at Wembley to give Leeds the lead, only to see his effort saved by the feet of Blues keeper Robert Sanchez.

Aaronson admitted in the aftermath of the Wembley defeat that he had watched the miss back multiple times in an effort to improve, and Farke commented: “It’s important to watch scenes back and analyse. It was an extraordinary save from Sanchez.

“I thought initially he could have gone a bit closer to the goal, but he picked his spot and hit it well.

“I was quite pleased that Brenden had this chance, and sometimes you have to give credit to the goalkeeper. And then you don’t have to dwell on it.

“Brenden has brought himself into good positions and also created chances, and then hopefully he will be able to score these chances.”

A win on Friday will nudge Leeds a significant step closer to safety, and with Spurs away to Aston Villa on Sunday, the Whites can confirm their safety in their following game – at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, May 11.

Farke believes it will help Leeds plan ahead if they can wrap up survival as soon as possible, commenting: “In general, it’s always better the earlier you can plan: it’s a fact.

“But especially this season, one of two weeks won’t matter because of the World Cup. But just for the nerves of everyone, it would be good.”

On what survival would mean for all associated with Leeds, he commented: “I don’t like to praise us too early and too much for something we haven’t achieved yet.

“You know how difficult it is for previously promoted sides to stay up, even if they have spent more than we were able to.”

Farke is adamant his players will not waste their energies looking or worrying about what those around them are doing, stating: “My players are allowed to have a look at other results.

“But you have to deal with it maturely and in a relaxed manner, because it makes no difference. You can only influence what you do.

“We have fought and worked very hard to bring ourselves into this position.”

In terms of future planning, we exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Leeds had taken a strong interest in signing a prolific Feyenoord frontman, who has already scored 26 times this season and is primed to enjoy a strong World Cup.

As per the norm, there will also be a string of outgoings too, and we’ve learned Leeds’ asking price for Largie Ramazani after he dropped a big hint on his next move.

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