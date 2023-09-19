Farke sweating as Phil Hay warns Leeds that ‘bigger’ clubs still ‘fancy’ signing £35m Whites star

Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has revealed that top European clubs still ‘fancy’ Georginio Rutter after the striker was linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

The Whites signed the 21-year-old in January for £35m and he struggled in his first six months at the club, but is now beginning to show signs of promise in the Championship.

Rutter was touted to become a superstar when he first arrived at Leeds. He only made 11 Premier League appearances last season, though, making just one assist.

The Frenchman has started well this season. He has scored two goals in five Championship games so far, as well as laying on one assist.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has backed Rutter to succeed with Leeds. In a recent interview, Farke said: “Although he had a tough start to life at this club, he sensed there was more in it, wanted to prove his worth and pay something back and show I am a top-class player.

“If he works on the training pitch, in the games and shows such a commitment, such a work ethic, he’s on the right path, but not just him, all the other players as well.”

Despite this, there is a risk that Farke could lose Rutter in January, which the manager will no doubt be concerned about.

Hay: ‘Bigger’ clubs still ‘fancy’ Rutter

According to Hay, several big European clubs still ‘fancy’ signing Rutter and they could come in for him when the transfer window re-opens.

Per reports, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs keen on the forward, who has two goals in last three games.

As mentioned, Rutter was linked with a move away from Leeds this summer when his former club Hoffenheim came sniffing after him. There has also been plenty of interest from other clubs, too.

Hay has revealed that the young striker is committed to proving himself with Leeds this season despite the interest in his signature, which will be music to the ears of the Elland Road faithful.

“The criticism of [signing Rutter] wasn’t over him per se, it was over that given what he contributed in that second half of the season from the end of the transfer window onwards, it wasn’t right,” Hay told The Square Ball Podcast.

“I don’t think that’s the same as saying Rutter isn’t a good player or a talented player. There are bigger clubs in Europe who would’ve taken him and do fancy him.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any club makes a concrete bid for Rutter in January. For now, though, the striker will be focused on scoring goals in the Championship, and helping Leeds gain promotion.

