Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has been used as an impact sub this season

Dominic Matteo has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Willy Gnonto could prove to be Leeds United’s ace in the pack during Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and through the survival run-in as the Whites look for a big end to the season.

Gnonto joined Leeds at the back end of the 2022 summer window, signing a five-year deal at Elland Road having cost a bargain £3.9m (€5m, $5.7m) from FC Zurich. An instant crowd pleaser, the Italy winger, now 22, has scored 23 goals and added 17 assists from his 142 appearances for the Whites, despite not always being a regular.

This season, Gnonto has largely had to make do with a place on the bench, having become something of a victim of Daniel Farke’s change of system.

And with Leeds’ preferred 3-5-2 formation gaining width from their wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson – both of whom have been excellent this season – Gnonto has been forced to play a bit-part role from the bench.

While his contract now has two years left to run, Leeds will likely find themselves at something of a crossroads this summer over Gnonto’s future.

But with five goal contributions this season (one goal, four assists) from 772 minutes, Matteo is adamant he still has a part to play – as exemplified by his recent performances when called off the bench.

Gnonto will again likely start on the bench this Sunday when Leeds take on Chelsea for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley and, speaking to TEAMtalk in association with betselect.co.uk, Matteo said: “I think he has been more of an impact player this season, and he’s probably been frustrated about that. I’ve met him at quite a few events and a few things we’ve worked on, and he’s a really good, really positive guy.

“He’s certainly got the ability, he’s got a lot of pace, and obviously, he’s an Italian international.

“But I think the fans are probably thinking, ‘Is he a starter at the moment? Probably not’.

“Is he on the bench, coming on, and making an impact? Yeah. When he has had his opportunities, he’s been really, really good. He’s very positive; he gets on the ball and drives it forward. As a defender, that’s the last thing you want: somebody’s got that pace and the ability – he’s a bit of a secret weapon.”

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Gnonto told that he can still play a part for Leeds

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith suggested earlier this year that Gnonto may lack the necessary qualities for Leeds to thrive in the Premier League, and with a report listing him as one of seven players that could be sold this summer.

However, Leeds’ 2001 Champions League semi-finalist Matteo believes Gnonto could gain more game time as the season wears on and Farke could experiment with his system once Premier League survival is officially secured.

Matteo, though, does think Gnonto needs to work on his distribution and feels he’s not quite the polished product for Leeds just yet.

“I think the one thing that he needs to work on is his distribution. You can probably say that about everyone, though. Everyone wants to get better and put that perfect ball into the box,” Matteo added.

“If we can get safe quicker, you might see players like him getting a little bit more game time, and give other people who’ve played with niggles some rest.”

On the subject of Gnonto leaving, BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope fears Gnonto will continue to struggle for minutes under Farke’s “attritional” formation and believes the Italian is one of four stars who have fallen foul of the club’s mid-season change of system.

If Leeds do abandon their hugely successful 3-5-2 formation next season, it will interesting to see what the club does next.

And reverting to Farke’s previously preferred 4-2-3-1 formation could give Leeds the option to sign a more attack-minded No.10 or right-sided attacker.

One player who we can exclusively reveal Leeds have been offered is Harvey Elliott, who has endured a miserable season with Aston Villa.

His agent is feverishly working to find a solution for the 23-year-old after his Villa Park frustrations, and with four other Premier League sides contacted over a would-be deal.

Ahead of Sunday’s game with Chelsea, Farke has sent sacked former Blues boss Liam Rosenior a heartfelt message as the German reveals what it would mean to take Leeds to their first FA Cup final since 1973.

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