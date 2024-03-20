Leeds United are reportedly growing in confidence they can secure the signing of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer subject to two conditions being met – but a second transfer has now collapsed to give Daniel Farke a major summer headache.

The Whites have been in scintilating form since the turn of the year, winning 12 of their 13 Championship matches to surge to the top of the table and help a 17-point deficit to runaway leaders Leicester evaporate. With the mood around the Leeds United camp higher than ever going into the March international break, the West Yorkshire side now have eight games remaining to secure their place back in the Premier League.

However, their fate, while now in their own hands, is far from certain with the Foxes level pegging and having a game in hand, while Ipswich – just a point further back – having proved dogged competitors and still very much in the promotion mix themselves, having won seven of their last eight games too.

As it stands, one of that trio looks set to miss out on promotion with what is sure to be a record points tally and the sort of number that, in a ‘normal’ season would usually guarantee the title, let alone promotion.

However, while not declaring anything in public – instead sticking to the familiar mantra that they’re taking it one game at a time – behind the scenes the Whites are now starting to turn their focus towards the summer window and what that might look like if they are, once again, a Premier League club.

Leeds told signing of Newcastle star ticks lots of boxes

Per reports earlier this week, Leeds have already put those wheels in motion by identifying Newcastle midfielder Longstaff as a potential transfer option if they do book their return to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old midfielder is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal at St James’ Park and talks over an extension are yet to see an agreement reached. As a result, it’s claimed the player will be moved on if the two parties cannot settle on terms.

To that end, it’s reported that Newcastle will seek just £15m for the homegrown star, with Leeds leading the chase for his signature.

Now it’s been claimed that the move will get the green light if Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League and should the Magpies fail to agree a new deal with him before the summer window opens for business.

The potential move has also won the support of former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer, who, in speaking to Football League World, reckons the Whites would be landing a “very, very good player” if they can secure Longstaff’s signature.

“He’s only got a year left on his contract, so this would be a very, very good signing. The 26-year-old has played 135 Premier League games, and he would be a good addition for Leeds United,” Palmer said.

“It has been reported that Newcastle would want a fee of around £15m and that would fall into Leeds’ budget.

“This is what you’ve got to do, and Daniel Farke is doing exactly what a manager should be doing now. I think Leeds have a great chance of going up, so you have to be looking at players. You don’t want to be doing business late, you want to get the players in, because it’s already tough enough for Championship clubs to remain in the Premier League when they get promoted.”

Bundesliga deal collapses for Leeds

Palmer concluded: “This would be a terrific signing for Leeds, a really strong signing for the football club. It’s one thing getting to the Premier League, but it’s another thing staying there.”

Meanwhile, Leeds will have a number of big decisions to make this summer over their raft of loan players who moved on a temporary basis last summer.

Indeed, 13 players in total left Elland Road in the wake of relegation, with a number of these exploiting clauses in their contracts to leave on loan.

And regardless of what division Leeds are in next season, Farke, alongside director of football Nick Hammond, will have several big decisions to make over the makeup of their squad in the 2024/25 campaign.

One of those players now set to return is Max Wober, who has spent the current campaign on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bundesliga side do not have an option to make the deal for the left-sided defender permanent but it seems Leeds are willing to sell for a fee of around €12m (£10.3m).

However, that has already been deemed too high for them and they have informed the player he will return to his parent club unless the Whites lower their demands.

That news has also seemingly been confirmed by journalist Ben Jacobs, who expects the player back at Leeds ahead of the new season.

“Leeds have a lot of incentive to focus on football and get back into the Premier League,” Jacobs told Givemesport. “Then, the strategy will be more apparent.

“As far as Wober is concerned, with no option for Monchengladbach to buy, and if Leeds were to sell, them wanting, at minimum, their money back, and probably a little bit more, it’s not going to be in the German club’s financial capability to make that permanent offer.

“So, the expectation is that he’ll return to Leeds, and by the time he comes back, it’ll be clear whether Leeds will be in the Championship or Premier League. At that point, we’ll know a whole lot more.”

Farke left with big transfer decision to make

His return is likely to give Leeds a bit of a headache, as there’s plenty of animosity among fans over the players who jumped ship after relegation.

Wober’s exit, in particular, left a sour taste with the player having only arrived in the January from RB Salzburg and having initially pledged his determination to stay.

But with Liam Cooper expected to move on at the end of his deal, there could well be an opening in the Leeds squad for Wober next season. Given he can also cover at left-back, he is not a bad option to call upon.

However, with the player brought in by Jesse Marsch, it remains to be seen if Farke will forgive and forget the Austrian for his decision to leave on the eve of the Championship season.

The £10m fee Leeds are seeking does not buy much these days and if he left, it would likely mean Leeds potentially needing another replacement for Cooper in their squad anyway.

