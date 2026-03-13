Leeds United have been urged to utilise the talents of Willy Gnonto more in the final weeks of the season after a club expert insisted he “could be massive” for Daniel Farke during the run-in and despite a pundit suggesting both the Italian and a teammate could be sold this summer.

The Whites have looked a little toothless in recent weeks, and just one goal scored across their last three Premier League games has plunged the club right back into the relegation mix at a time when it looked like they were about to pull clear. As a result, Leeds will need to claim a positive result in Sunday’s vital trip to face an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

So tight at the margins right now that a victory in the game could lift Leeds clear of danger again, while a defeat could leave them looking anxiously over their shoulders once more, and with West Ham, currently sat in 18th, suddenly finding themselves renewed belief.

Indeed, goalscoring has become a real concern for Leeds. In the calendar year, thus far, chief striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just two goals to his name, while Lukas Nmecha is their 2026 top scorer so far with just three. After that, there have been contributions from Joel Piroe and Gnonto, who have a goal apiece.

The injured Noah Okafor also has two goals since the turn of the year.

But with their attack looking blunter than ever, Leeds United expert Graham Smyth has urged manager Daniel Farke to turn to Gnonto once again and believes the Italian can prove a difference maker across the final nine league games of the season and in the FA Cup, with the Whites having reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2003 and with West Ham blocking their path to a first appearance in the last four since 1987.

“I think Gnonto could be important. I think Willy Gnonto could be massive (in the remaining Premier League games), and it’s because he’s capable of coming up with something.” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

”He’s capable of looking at compact defence and mixing it up, jinking inside and unleashing an absolute cannon of a shot. I like the way he plays little quick one-twos to get into the area, tries to get to the byline, and I like the fact that he can look up and curl in a peach of a ball.”

Leeds tipped to sell Gnonto and Dan James

Leeds have undoubtedly missed Okafor since the Swiss winger succumbed to injury. As one of the few players in the Leeds squad who can carry the ball and stretch opposing defenders, Leeds’ attack has come across as a little blunt and easy to read in recent matches.

Gnonto is the one star who can offer something a little different and take the game to opponents. On the front foot, there are few better in the Leeds squad, and the Italy international will certainly feel frustrated at how the season has unfolded for him so far, given he has just one goal and three assists to his name so far this season.

Despite that, Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith feels Leeds could look to cash in on both Gnonto and his fellow winger Dan James, with neither quite showing Premier League quality and with both players victims of Farke’s decision to revert to a 3-5-2 formation.

“I don’t think they’re Premier League quality, could do well in the Championship, but have struggled. And I think also the wing-back system has maybe worked against them, Smith said.

“So there hasn’t really been a spot for them. But when they have had a chance, they’ve underwhelmed, really. So it might be that they leave Elland Road in the summer.”

Leeds watch Bodo/Glimt pair – exclusive; Champ winger eyed

In terms of incoming transfers, the Whites had scouts in attendance in Norway on Wednesday to run checks on an impressive Bodo/Glimt attacking duo, as the club weighs up a possible summer swoop, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Elsewhere, another attacker we can reveal Leeds are watching is currently enjoying a fine season in the Championship, with a host of Premier League clubs, including the Whites, all assessing the highly-rated Millwall winger in recent weeks. However, this particular chase is currently being led by one of Leeds’ top-flight rivals.

Finally, sources have outlined the state of play with regards to talks over a new and improved deal for German midfielder Anton Stach, who was an unused substitute on Sunday.

And while we understand Leeds are open to the possibility of handing Anton Stach a new and improved deal, though we have been told that 49ers Enterprises do have a more pressing issue to address with regards to one of his teammates.

