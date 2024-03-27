Leeds United are pressing ahead with plans to strengthen their squad should the club go on to seal promotion, with the permanent signing of Joe Rodon the first of two deals Whites boss Daniel Farke has already reportedly set his sights on.

The Whites has been in scintiliating form since the turn of the year, winning 12 of their 13 league games to make them not only European football’s most in-form side, but also catapulting Leeds United from the fringes of the automatic promotion race to the very top of the table.

However, despite already winning 82 points from their 38 games played so far – at an average of 2.16 points per game – they still have absolutely no guarantees of sealing an automatic return to the Premier League in the wake of remarkable season in the second tier.

That’s because the Championship has thrown up another truly remarkable campaign in which all of Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich have all amassed strong claims for promotion, with one of that trio destined to miss out with a record points haul. Such has been the crazy nature of England’s second tier that even Southampton, who at one point racked up a club-record 25-match unbeaten run, look destined to finish only fourth at best.

DON’T MISS: The Champions League chasing side Leeds United could have had if Marcelo Bielsa landed his top targets

Nonetheless, Leeds are pressing ahead with a number of potential targets irrespective of what division they find themselves in, with director of football Nick Hammond, alongside Farke, having identified some exciting potential additions.

The first task, of course, will be to tie down loan defender Rodon to a permanent deal after his hugely-impressive season on loan.

Leeds look to secure Joe Rodon as immediate priority

The Wales defender has been told he has no future at Tottenham and will be sold by the north London side this summer. But with an asking price of around £12m to £15m, the 26-year-old finds himself very much in demand with some already-established Premier League sides also sniffing around his signature.

However, TEAMtalk has learned that Rodon is willing to make a permanent move to Elland Road regardless of what division Leeds find themselves in next season, with the centre-half feeling settled in West Yorkshire and loving the fact that he has found regular first-team football for the first time in a number of years.

Speaking to Tottenham News recently, John Wenham, a former football finance expert, believes Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will cash in on the Leeds loanee.

He said: “Tottenham’s decision to sell Rodon this summer will be down to whether or not Levy has learned from his past mistakes. Do Spurs want to actually continue with this rebuild or do they want to dig their heels in and try and get more money for Rodon?

“I think they would be doing well to receive a fee of anywhere between £10-13m, and should just accept any deal in this range.

“It is a far higher fee than they would have got last summer after Rodon’s unsuccessful loan spell in France with Stade Rennais FC.”

Leeds turn focus to Celtic midfielder

In addition to Rodon, Leeds are also reported to have cast their eyes towards midfield recruits and Farke is keen to add more goals to that area regardless of what division the Whites are in next season.

As it stands, Ethan Ampadu (who has split his time this season between midfield and defensive duties) is the only midfielder of their four regular options to have notched this campaign, with the Whites skipper having two goals to his name. All of Glen Kamara, Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev – albeit very strong in other areas of the game – are yet to score between them.

As a result, Farke is reported to have cast his eyes towards Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, who has been enjoying an excellent campaign north of the border this season.

As it stands, the Denmark international has an impressive 11 goals and 13 assists from midfield this season; form which has earned the former MK Dons player a hefty £25m price tag.

However, with Celtic unlikely to stand in his way should a bid of that nature arrive, the Whites are reportedly keen to push that deal through if they secure promotion.

And former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer has explained why a move for the 23-year-old would tick plenty of boxes.

“Leeds United are among several clubs chasing the signature of Celtic’s midfield player Matt O’Riley. Leeds were linked with a summer move for O’Riley, making several bids for the player, believed to be around £10m, that Celtic turned down,” he told Football League World.

“He’s attracting attention from home and abroad. Atletico Madrid apparently had a bid turned down in January of £10m, and the likes of Brentford and Brighton are looking at him.”

£25m Leeds deal on cards

Speaking of what makes O’Riley such an attractive star, Palmer added: “Matt has had a fantastic time at Celtic, the 23-year-old is having a fantastic season with 26 goal contributions, he’s played in the Champions League and he’s also made his debut for his country.

“We’ll have to wait and see, this could be a fantastic signing for Leeds United if they get promoted to the Premier League, but I think it’s going to cost a lot of money.

“As I said, it’s being reported that £10m was turned down by Celtic from Atletico Madrid, Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he wants the player to stay. The player is playing in the Champions League and is doing well.

“So, to get him out of the football club, a price tag has been mooted of about £25m, but at the age of 23 he’d be a very, very good signing for Leeds if they got promoted to the Premier League.

“He would be a fantastic signing if they could get him, but I’m sure Celtic will be keen to hang on to the player.”

That £40m double deal would be a great way for Leeds to kick off their return to the Premier League if that objective can be achieved. For now, though, Farke’s focus will entirely be on the matter at hand with Leeds returning to Championship action with a Good Friday showdown against Watford at Vicarage Road.

AGREE OR DISAGREE? Five Championship standouts Leeds Utd should sign if promoted to the Premier League