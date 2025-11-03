Leeds United’s dismal showing at Brighton leaves Daniel Farke with big questions over five players heading into Sunday’s vital clash at Nottingham Forest, and with the club’s summer transfer policy also coming under fresh scrutiny, a new stat has exposed the manager’s truly abysmal away record.

The Whites were well beaten on Saturday as the Seagulls ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the Amex, and the harsh truth of the matter is that the margin of victory could have been far greater, despite Leeds having their fair share of the ball. Sadly, though, Leeds hardly posed a threat on the hosts’ goal, as they slipped to defeat that leaves them 16th in the Premier League table – and now just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds will break for the latest internationals after this weekend’s clash at Nottingham Forest – but the match at the City Ground has taken on new significance for the Whites, who face a daunting run of fixtures upon the resumption with Aston Villa (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H) and Liverpool (H) next on the agenda.

Indeed, Farke will be desperate for his side to pick up a positive result at the City Ground, especially given the Tricky Trees – now under the management of the experienced Sean Dyche – are one of the sides looking to hunt them down in the battle for survival.

The harsh truth is, that Farke has been left woefully short of attacking thrust and inventiveness, with the club’s decision to spend just £18m on new attackers (Noah Okafor being the only cash arrival in attack) and close to £30m on defenders, with all three of those in Jaka Bijol, James Justin and Sebastiaan Bournauw seeing very little action – or none in the Belgian’s case – so far.

While Farke has to work with what he has right now, five players in the side at Brighton – Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ethan Ampadu, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – now must be fearing their place in the team going into Sunday’s game…

The five changes Farke could make to Leeds side: DCL dropped?

Struijk for Bijol

Cries to bring the giant Slovenian into the side rang loud after Pascal Struijk unfortunately deflected two efforts into his own net during the home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

And while Bijol did well on his Premier League debut against a relatively toothless West Ham attack, he looked well off it down at the Amex. While the danger Brighton posed from the attacking midfield positions exposed both Bijol’s lack of pace and decision-making, it was probably Struijk’s ability to build up play from the back that was perhaps the most noticeable loss when the Slovenian is selected over the Dutchman.

Justin for Gudmundsson

Gudmundsson has been a good signing for Leeds and a clear upgrade on the man he replaced, Junior Firpo.

However, he endured a torrid afternoon on Saturday as Yakub Mintah turned him inside out on numerous occasions and with two of Brighton’s goals came down his flank.

While dropping him for a one-off poor display against Minteh could be harsh, Justin could represent a safer option defensively on Sunday, with the forward thrusts of Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs-White likely to pose a similar threat.

Stach for Ampadu

Ampadu has been consistently good for Leeds since he arrived from Chelsea in a bargain £7m deal two summers ago, but was another who endured a woeful game against the Seagulls.

Having failed to protect the defence as he usually would, and with a lack of incision with his passes, one of his greater strengths, his place could come unexpectedly come under threat should Farke opt for the more forward-thinking Anton Stach, and with Ao Tanaka capable of operating in a deeper midfielder role.

Getting the balance of the midfield right for Leeds, especially away from home, has been a conundrum Farke has wrestled with, though it would come as a huge surprise were Ampadu to be the fall guy on this particular occasion and generally, Leeds do look a better side when he plays.

James or Gnonto for Aaronson

Perhaps the easiest one for Farke to decide on is dropping Aaronson to the bench. While the American has improved of late, he still lacks the robustness required at Premier League level and still only has one goal and zero assists to his name from 11 appearances this season.

With both Dan James and Willy Gnonto close to full fitness following injury lay-offs, the temptation must be there for the manager to pick either of the two on Sunday to breathe new life into an otherwise toothless Leeds attack.

Nmecha for Calvert-Lewin

There is no doubting what Calvert-Lewin brings to the Leeds attack, with his good work ethic, aerial ability and movement often occupying opposing defenders.

However, with just one goal in nine games to his name, a woeful shot conversion rate of just 6.7% and with five big chances missed this season, the manager may be contemplating a change up front.

Fellow summer signing, Nmecha, does not look much better, though maybe his hunger to take his chance, coupled with time out the firing line for Calvert-Lewin, might just work in the favour of everyone.

Woeful Daniel Farke stats exposed

Getting more of a threat from his attackers will be vital if Leeds are to not just get a result on Sunday, but also if they are to avoid an instant return to the Championship this season.

But sadly, a failure to score in four out of five away days so far, paints a very grim picture for Leeds United and they will desperately hope to avoid making it five from six at the City Ground.

While the failure to add the creative No.10 and/or right winger that Farke craved in the summer has hurt Leeds’ ambitions, a deeper look into the manager’s stats exposes a coach, who, historically, fails to get results away from home in top-flight football.

Indeed, in his top-flight away games as a manager in the Premier League and Bundesliga with initially Norwich, then Borussia Monchengladbach, and now Leeds, Farke has a dismal record of just four away wins from 47 games – a win rate of just 8.51%.

Leeds round-up: Links to Villa star clarified; Zielinski exit expected

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s chances of raiding Aston Villa for Ross Barkley have been revealed by a transfer journalist, amid claims the Whites are more likely to pursue four other targets if given some PSR wriggle room in January.

Another attacking midfielder being linked with Leeds is Piotr Zielinski, who they are reported to have considered a move for in the summer.

Now, according to reports out of Italy, the Pole’s chances of leaving the San Siro are being talked up – and the Whites have learned where they sit with regards a potential deal.

On the outgoing front, sources have taken a look at Celtic’s interest in third-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier and, while a move may be possible, their cheeky initial approach looks likely to fall on deaf ears.

