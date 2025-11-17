Leeds United could feel they have little choice but to sack Daniel Farke if the club find themselves cut adrift in the bottom three in December, a journalist has claimed, while a second reporter has named a multiple-trophy-winning manager as the man most likely to take his place at Elland Road.

It’s been a dire few weeks for Leeds United, who have lost four of their last five Premier League games to slip within a point of the relegation zone and face a punishing run of fixtures from next weekend. With in-form Aston Villa up next, Leeds then face Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in what looks a crucial run of games for Farke.

While a growing contingent of fans are now urging the Whites to consider sacking their manager, TEAMtalk has led the way by insisting that the Leeds board remains behind the 49-year-old as things stand and are sat in a position in the table – 16th – where they realistically expected to be.

And claims that Leeds remain behind Farke have since been backed up by the likes of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope and Sky Sports.

However, if their situation worsens, journalist Pete O’Rourke feels 49ers Enterprises will feel they have no choice but to axe the German and give themselves a better chance of Premier League survival.

“Four defeats in the last five games have set the alarm bells ringing at Elland Road,” he told the Inside Track podcast.

“You’ve seen the likes of Wolves of change manager, West Ham change manager and Nottingham Forest change manager as they found themselves at the wrong end of the table.

“That’s why you get the ongoing speculation that maybe Leeds could be next to look for a change in manager as well.

“It does seem that the Leeds hierarchy are looking to keep faith with Daniel Farke and they will give him a run of games to turn around Leeds’ fortunes.

“They’ve got tough fixtures coming up, with Villa, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next games with a worrying time from now up until Christmas.

“I think if they find themselves in that bottom three around Christmas time and there’s no sign of improvement, then maybe their hands might be forced and they might be looking to make a change in the managerial department.

“But for now, it does seem that they are sticking by Daniel Farke.”

In light of all that, speculation has begun over who could replace Farke in the Leeds dug-out, and journalist Graeme Bailey has explained why Brendan Rodgers looks to be the standout name….

Brendan Rodgers to leading contender to replace Farke at Leeds

While the likes of Marco Rose and Steven Gerrard have both been linked with the Whites, Bailey believes former Celtic and Liverpool boss Rodgers is the man most likely to step into the Leeds hotseat, should Farke be sent packing.

The 52-year-old recently parted ways with Celtic after falling out with their board and despite helping the Bhoys to win 11 major honours, including four league titles and back-to-back Trebles in his first two seasons at Parkhead.

Having also won the FA Cup during his time in charge at Leicester City, Rodgers’ stock remains high and with a 53.82% win percentage record from his 812-game managerial career, it is easy to see why he is a name that would carry some appeal.

Discussing Leeds’ stance, Bailey told Leeds United News: “Leeds aren’t ready to pull the plug. From what I’m hearing, they’re now not where they’d hope to be, but they’re okay with where they are at the moment.

“It wasn’t a great performance at Forest, and the club are aware of that, but they’re not panicking. Of course, it piles the pressure on when you have a manager like Brendan Rodgers available. But nothing has changed, and nothing is imminent.”

As for Farke, he will go into the Villa match on Sunday needing a response from his players. Leeds have been woeful in their last two matches away from home at Forest and Brighton and he’ll need much better from his side to show they are still behind him and serious about their wishes to establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Leeds’ target this season was always 17th or higher, so the club are right where they expected to be as things stand. But if their home form – and they have been strong at Elland Road – deserts them, then Farke could find himself in serious danger. And he will need Sunday’s game to set the tone ahead of their crucial run….

Meanwhile, with the 49ers accepting some of the blame for the club’s struggles lies with them, we’ve named four reasons why Farke can still save himself from the Elland Road sack.

A big part of Leeds’ survival hopes will rest on their ability to add more of a goal threat in the January window and sources insist the club will try and sign another striker in January after a poor return so far from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

However, Leeds United can be discounted from the race to sign Ivan Toney in January for three major reasons, sources have explained, while the prospects of the England striker returning to the Premier League amid links to four other sides, including Tottenham and Everton, can also be revealed.

On the flip side, Leeds could look to revisit summer interest in Troy Parrott following the AZ Alkmaar striker’s impressive contributions for the Republic of Ireland in the past week.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in May this year that Farke’s side were interested in a summer move for Parrott, before they ultimately decided against pursuing him.

The former Spurs forward was ‘discussed internally’ at Elland Road, though they never made any formal contact over a transfer.

