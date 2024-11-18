Leeds United failed to push through the signing of Viktor Gyokeres less than two years ago after former Whites sporting director Victor Orta revealed the bargain fee he felt was too high at the time – and with Manchester United now reportedly willing to spend a hefty wedge to reunite the Sweden striker with new boss Ruben Amorim.

Orta spent six years handling all the transfer ins and outs at Leeds United, having been given full control of the purse strings by then-chairman Andrea Radrizzani. And while the two of them were responsible for some shrewd pieces of business – the £17m signing of Raphinha and the capture of Crysencio Summerville for just £1.3m were two big feathers in his cap – Orta is often regarded as a scapegoat for the Whites’ ultimate relegation from the Premier League.

Now working back at his first club Sevilla as sporting director, Orta has now come clean on his failure to push through a bargain €14m (£11.7m, $14.8m) deal for then-Coventry star Gyokeres.

“When I was at Leeds United I didn’t want to give €14m for him. Cases like that of Gyokeres are the good surprises that football gives us, those things that we cannot measure,” Orta is quoted as saying in Portuguese outlet Record.

The opportunity to sign the 25-times-capped Sweden striker was presented to Leeds in January 2023 as the Whites were battling relegation from the Premier League.

Orta, though, thought better of it, with the striker seeing out the season in the second tier with Coventry, before going on to seal a bargain €20m move that summer to Sporting CP.

Gyokeres is now regarded as one of the hottest strikers in the world game and with a €100m (£83.5m, $105.5m) exit clause in his deal, it’s reported that Manchester United are willing to make an offer of around €80m (£67m, $84.6m) to reunite the 26-year-old with their new boss Amorim in summer 2025.

Leeds went to suffer relegation later that year, with Orta removed from his post some weeks before their fate was sealed.

READ MORE: Gyokeres to Man Utd is ON as Amorim is told why Sporting CP have ‘no option’ but to sell star

Gyokeres has opened up on Man Utd transfer rumours

With Gyokeres having scored a whopping 66 goals in 68 games for the reigning Primeira Liga champions, that is probably one admission that Orta perhaps did not want to come clean on.

Leeds’ loss, though, has very much been Sporting’s gain and they look set to make at least a 200% profit on their original investment if and when he does depart the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Gyokeres, for his part, has done his best to play down claims he could reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford, stating his happiness with life in the Portuguese capital.

“He [Amorim] probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see,” Gyokeres told Fotbollskanalen.

“It’s not something I think about. Of course, you want to play out the season at Sporting and I enjoy myself there, so there is no stress for me to make a move in the future. We’ll see when the time comes.”

The 25-times capped striker, though, admits Amorim has played a huge role in his development as a player, adding: “It is very sad that he is leaving, but of course we understand his decision.

“He has obviously meant a lot considering that he gave me that chance and that he made me develop so much. Now we look forward to working with the new coach.”

Sporting president Frederico Vandaras also admits the chances of a summer departure are possible.

“I can’t promise anything. If a club arrives and pays the release clause, if he (Gyokeres) wants to go, he will go,” Varandas said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. “But I do not think this will happen in January.”

Gyokeres himself has also denied being asked by Amorim to reunite in Manchester.

“No. It’s [transfer rumours] fun but not something I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete,” he confirmed.

Leeds United news: Whites among suitors for Gent star / Gray return speculated

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk recently broke the news that Leeds are among the suitors for Gent left-back Archie Brown following his impressive form in Belgium.

The Brummie moved to Belgium from Derby in 2023 and his form has attracted the attention of several English sides since.

But while Leeds are among them, especially with Junior Firpo’s contract due to expire next summer, it seems the Whites are way down the pecking order when it comes to his potential signing.

Elsewhere, talk that Archie Gray could return to Elland Road in the January window is refusing to away and a former player has now added his voice to those claims that bringing the teenager back to his first club would make plenty of sense.

How Gyokeres compared to various Prem strikers last season