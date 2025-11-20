Leeds United have four potential options they could target in January to provide a much-needed goal threat to their side, with sources confirming interest in two of those named but with an England international striker deemed out of reach.

The Whites have dropped to 16th in the Premier League after suffering four losses in their last five games and now face a daunting run of fixtures that many people expect will see them plunge into the relegation places. Off the back of that, speculation has arisen over the future of manager Daniel Farke, though our sources have led the way by insisting Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are not planning an imminent change.

Behind Leeds’ poor form lies an inability to convert the big chances that come their way. Having spent just £18m boosting their attack this summer – that being the fee spent to sign Swiss winger Noah Okafor from AC Milan – Leeds have lacked a real cutting edge in front of goal.

Off the back of this, sources have explained that the club knows they have let the manager down on that front and plan to rectify the situation in January by doing all they can to bring another striker option in for Farke.

Now, sources can confirm the names of two very definite strikers Leeds are considering moves for, while speculation over two others refuses to go away.

First up, Fraser Fletcher confirmed the Whites have a genuine interest in signing Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia, with a £17m bid under consideration, though a loan-to-buy option could also be considered.

The 21-year-old exploded onto the scene at the Club World Cup over the summer, but is behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order and now accepts he will need to leave to secure regular game-time.

However, as Fletcher confirms, Leeds are not the only side keen on a deal.

Fletcher can now also confirm Leeds do have a genuine interest in signing Coventry striker Haji Wright and says the club are considering a concrete move for a player they have tracked since the summer.

A deal, though, is considered difficult given Coventry’s position at the top of the Championship table and with Frank Lampard making it clear he wants to keep his big players in place over the second half of the campaign.

But with a deal expiring in just 20 months time, Coventry remain vulnerable to a sizeable offer for the USMNT star.

We can also break down links to three other strikers linked with a move to Leeds in the winter window…

Leeds exploring two other striker deals – but Toney not one of them

AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott is another player Leeds are looking at again, having tracked him in the summer, and they will be fuelled by claims that the Dutch side are open to selling the Irishman if the price is right.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man served a timely reminder of his talents with five goals in two games for his country this international break, as his double sunk Portugal before he then netted a hat-trick in an incredible comeback win over Hungary that miraculously booked a World Cup play-off spot.

A fourth option for Leeds surrounds Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, who we can confirm has informed the club of his desire to depart in the January transfer window.

That chase is currently headed by Brentford and Everton, though the Whites are listed among his five suitors from the Premier League.

One player Leeds, however, won’t be signing is Ivan Toney.

And while the player is now exploring a return to the Premier League from the Saudi Pro-League to galvanise his chances of securing a place in England’s World Cup squad, sources have revealed the three reasons why a move to Elland Road is simply out of the question.

Latest Leeds news: Chances of Willy Gnonto sale; Farke stirs the pot

On the transfer front, Leeds are keeping an open mind over the sale of their prized assets in the January window, with sources explaining the circumstances in which Willy Gnonto could be shipped out as the Whites look to fund that all-important striker swoop.

Meanwhile, Farke has broken his silence over claims his job is under threat and insists the club is exactly where they expected to be, while at the same time appearing to stir the pot over supporters of Leeds, who he says tend to overreact and panic.

One of the big names already being linked with the Leeds job is Brendan Rodgers, who is out of work after recently leaving Celtic.

However, Leeds fans appear very much against the prospect of appointing the Ulsterman, while a look at his wages down the years suggests his appointment would likely cost 49ers Enterprises a big wedge of cash.